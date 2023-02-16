Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. notes FEMSA's intention to divest its shareholding in Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V.

Amsterdam, 16 February 2023 - Heineken Holding N.V. notes the announcement by FEMSA on the outcome of its strategic review. FEMSA announced that it has decided to focus solely on retail, Coca-Cola FEMSA and digital going forward. FEMSA intends to divest its full shareholding in Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. and FEMSA's representatives will resign from Heineken Holding N.V.'s Board of Directors and Heineken N.V.'s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Heineken Holding N.V. respects FEMSA's decision to refocus its strategic priorities and would like to thank FEMSA for its contribution and support in growing the business over the past thirteen years.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho, Executive Directors of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V., commented: "We are grateful for the commitment and support of José Antonio Fernández Carbajal on the Board of Directors over the last thirteen years. We will miss him for his valuable contributions, guidance and collaboration.

-END-

Press enquiries Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl
Tel: +31-6-5479-8253

Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews / Chris Steyn
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN employs over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receiptor Heineken N.V.'s websiteand follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn, Twitterand Instagram.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding NV press release FEMSA strategic review (16_02_2023) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f0ae881-8ba8-4752-a3d4-0c50a910dd70)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
