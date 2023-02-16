KellyOCG Appoints RPO Lead in EMEA

Ekaterina Gorokhova will drive continued growth of the businesses' regional footprint and client portfolio

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, has appointed Ekaterina (Katya) Gorokhova vice president and practice lead for KellyOCG EMEA Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Gorokhova will oversee the ongoing expansion of KellyOCG in the region partnering with clients to design RPO solutions that augment and enhance their talent acquisition strategies for full-time workers. Gorokhova previously worked on the staffing side of the business for Kelly. She reports to KellyOCG President Tammy Browning in her new role.





"Katya is an outstanding leader with more than two decades of industry experience who truly understands the local labor markets and our clients' workforce challenges. With her leadership, deep industry knowledge, and robust regional insights, our EMEA RPO team is well positioned to consult with clients, connecting them to the best full-time talent," said Browning.

Previously, Gorokhova was vice president, country general manager and group leader of Russia, Poland and Hungary leading the RPO and direct hire practices for Kelly. She has held several leadership roles at the company including serving as Sweden country manager and general manager of Kelly responsible for operations, financial performance, business growth, and recruitment and retention in EMEA. Gorokhova joined Kelly as a branch manager, following various sales management roles with a global consumer goods organization.

"It's a great honor to lead the EMEA RPO team as we continue to deliver considerable value to our clients by helping them navigate the challenging talent landscape," said Gorokhova. "I'm excited to join a team of solution experts spanning multiple countries who have contributed significantly to our growth. I look forward to collaborating with the team to implement our growth strategy in the year ahead."

Gorokhova was honored by Staffing Industry Analysts as a "Global Power 150 Women in Staffing" in 2019 and was recognized on its "Global Power 100" list in 2017. She was the general manager of the Association of Private Employment Agencies (APEA), which earned an outstanding advocacy award from the World Employment Confederation under her leadership.

She graduated from the Leningrad Polytechnic Institute with a master's degree in technical sciences and pursued additional education in management at the University of Chicago in a joint program with the Instituto de Empresa (Spain).

The global KellyOCG RPO practice is built on more than 75 years of knowledge and expertise in the HR and talent acquisition market. The EMEA RPO team of more than 150 tenured professionals successfully deliver project, modular or full cycle RPO programs in 18 countries. Whether clients are looking for talent in-country or across borders, our team fluently speaks 22 languages enabling them to connect clients to the talent they need to be competitive. KellyOCG has a long-standing commitment to leadership in the RPO industry earning Star Performer status on Everest Group's Global RPO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 and recognition on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction ratings for enterprise and mid-market RPO provider.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivalled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programmes that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

