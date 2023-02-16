Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) ("Tudor Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds of $400,000 through the issuance of 320,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at an issue price of $1.25 per Unit. The Units are comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share"), and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.75 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general operating expenses.

The securities comprising each of the Units will have a hold period of until June 15, 2023. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the Exchange.

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Limited's Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's SEDAR profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including expectations regarding the Company's use of the proceeds from the sale of the Units, and expectations regarding the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals for the Private Placement.

Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the sale of the Units as anticipated by management, and that the Company will receive the requisite regulatory approvals for the Private Placement.

Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks that the Company is not able to use the proceeds from the sale of the Units as anticipated by management, and risks that the Company does not receive the requisite regulatory approvals for the Private Placement.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155029