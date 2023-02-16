Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
WKN: 676682 ISIN: CH0012453913 
16.02.2023
Diner's Club launches Ecuador's first digital bank in the cloud with Temenos

Diner's Club Ecuador is using Temenos core banking, payments and analytics solutions to cross-sell and deepen relationships with its one million retail and business credit card clients

GENEVA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMENOS (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Diner's Club Ecuador has gone live with Temenos Core Banking, Payments and Analytics on the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The completion of the project marks the launch of Diner's Club Ecuador as the first digital bank in the country.

Diners Club Ecuador was the first issuer of credit cards in Ecuador, and has become its largest provider, processing 75% of the country's credit and debit card transactions. The company is a franchise of Diner's Club International, which operates worldwide with an extensive network in more than 200 countries.

To launch its digital bank, Diner's Club Ecuador selected Temenos' modern, scalable, cloud-native banking platform. Temenos is the only banking platform readily available on all major public cloud providers for banks to run themselves or as a SaaS solution via Temenos Banking Cloud. Diner's Club Ecuador opted to host Temenos banking platform on AWS, benefiting from 99.99% availability, flexibility to deliver innovative products, and scalability to support growth alongside the launch of new business lines. Diner's Club Ecuador initially implemented deposit accounts, with plans to launch interest-bearing deposit accounts, advance billing services for businesses, and mortgages. The bank has already granted 14 million (USD) in loans.

Temenos Analytics will also extend Diner's Club Ecuador's use of predictive models and AI beyond credit scoring and risk management to understand client behaviors in more depth and provide hyper-personalized services. By analyzing member behavior, Diner's Club Ecuador will be able to offer products based on buying preferences, and create unique and relevant products like 'one-click loans' which the bank launched for current business clients.

Mónica Carrión, Vice President of Services Center Club Ecuador, said: "Our mission is to be a lifelong partner for our clients, helping them at every stage of their lives. We wanted to embrace a digital-first model, giving clients the flexibility to access our services online at the click of a button on a 24/7 basis. By launching the first digital-only bank in Ecuador with Temenos and AWS, we are setting the standard for banking innovation in Ecuador and within the Diners Club International franchise network globally."

Rodrigo Silva, Senior Vice President - Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, Temenos, said: "The barriers between e-commerce brands, technology companies, and financial institutions are lowering, opening up a new world of banking. Temenos empowers all participants in the banking ecosystem to operate efficiently, respond to market demands with agility, and deliver compelling experiences. We are offering our clients more choice in embracing the cloud through Temenos Banking Cloud as a SaaS offering or by running the platform themselves on any public cloud. By bringing together Temenos' modern technology on AWS, Diner's Club Ecuador will offer its clients seamless, hyper-personalized banking services that are revolutionary for our industry."

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.


