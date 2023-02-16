

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Information and analytics company RELX PLC (RELX, REL.L, RLXXF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax climbed 18 percent to 2.11 billion pounds from last year's 1.80 billion pounds.



Earnings per share were 85.2 pence, compared to 76.3 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 2.49 billion pounds, compared to 2.08 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 102.2 pence, compared to 87.6 pence last year.



Revenue was 8.55 billion pounds, up 18 percent from last year's 7.24 billion pounds. Underlying revenue growth was 9%.



Further, RELX is proposing a full year dividend of 54.6 pence per share, an increase of 10%.



In 2023, the company intends to deploy a total of 800 million pounds on share buybacks, of which 150 million pounds has already been completed.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, RELX said momentum remains strong across the group, and that it expects underlying growth rates in revenue and adjusted operating profit to remain above historical trends, driving another year of strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



