RoyPow introduced a new residential lithium-ferro-phosphate battery this week at Intersolar North America in Long Beach, California.From pv magazine USA RoyPow Technology is displaying its new "all-in-one" residential battery energy storage solution at Intersolar North America this week in Long Beach, California. The company brings more than 20 years of manufacturing experience in renewable energy and battery energy storage systems. The latest product, RoyPow SUN Series, is a lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) home battery sporting up to 15 kW of power and 40 kWh of capacity. It has a maximum efficiency ...

