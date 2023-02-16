Citi also awarded 'Gold Employer Award' and 'Highly Commended Network Group' award, in recognition of its Pride Networks in Belfast and London

Odhrán Devlin, Business Manager, Citi Global Sourcing Staffing Office, based in Belfast, awarded a Changemaker of the Year Award

Today, Stonewall, Europe's largest charity for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer rights, launched its widely anticipated Top 100 Employers List and Citi was recognised as the 10th most inclusive employer in the UK.

Stonewall's Top 100 List is the UK's leading ranking of employers from public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are. Creating inclusive environments makes the workplace safer and better for everyone not just LGBTQ+ people.

"It's great to be back amongst the top 10 most inclusive employers on this year's list." Said James Bardrick, Citi Country Officer for the UK, adding "It is really important that we create a safe, inclusive, and productive environment for all our LGBTQ+ colleagues, and we are really happy to see these efforts recognized. It is central to who we are as a bank."

Alan Houmann, EMEA Head Government Affairs and EMEA Pride Affinity Lead, said "Our ongoing collaboration with Stonewall, and its benchmarking tools, have proven invaluable in the progress we've obtained to release the full potential of all our staff." He added that "Progress isn't inevitable, and in difficult times, we all need to stand as allies to others."

Denise Cole, EMEA Head of Inclusion Diversity, said "I am so proud that Citi has once again featured in the Stonewall WEI Top 100. Taking 10th position this year, is a great honour and in addition, receiving the Highly Commended Network Group award is testament to the incredible dedication, energy and passion of our employee network leaders and committees members, all of whom go above and beyond to ensure Citi is a diverse and inclusive organisation and each and every colleague, however they identify, can be themselves at work."

Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall said 'It's been fantastic to see all of the work put in by Citi over the past year to create a workplace where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to thrive as themselves. 'For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we have to hide who we are it can take an enormous personal toll and hold us back from fulfilling our true potential. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes our workplaces a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff be proud of who they are."

The Top 100 Employers List is compiled through submissions to a free, voluntary benchmarking tool, the Workplace Equality Index. All submissions are then marked against thorough and standardized criteria and the Top 100 Employers are picked out by Stonewall for their excellent work in creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQ+ staff.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com Twitter: @Citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: https://blog.citigroup.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Stonewall

Stonewall is the UK's leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, working to create a world where every lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person is free to be themselves wherever they are.

It was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who wanted to break down barriers to equality. Stonewall continues to campaign on LGBT Equality, as well as work with employers and schools to create environments which allow LGBTQ+ people to thrive.

To get involved visit us at www.stonewall.org.uk Registered charity number 1101255

