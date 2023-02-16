Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 15
[16.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,479,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,793,332.53
|8.6929
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,820.83
|87.6806
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,126,334.18
|100.5565
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|127,602.00
|USD
|0
|13,673,641.01
|107.1585
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,494,339.99
|105.2755
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|106,561.00
|EUR
|0
|10,970,917.13
|102.9543
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,999,519.66
|97.9357
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,935,442.73
|9.1524
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,988,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,085,376.45
|10.0675
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|10,000.00
|GBP
|0
|99,780.79
|9.9781