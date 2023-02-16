Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2023 | 09:10
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Bigbank AS additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-16 09:07 CET --


On February 16, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the
listing and admission to trading of 15,000 bonds issued on the second series of
Bigbank AS bond programme (Bigbank subordinated bonds 16.02.2033, ISIN code:
EE3300003052). 

The aforementioned 15,000 bonds of Bigbank AS will be listed on Baltic Bond
List on Friday, February 17, 2023 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:



Issuer's name         Bigbank AS          
Issuer's short name      BIGB             
ISIN code           EE3300003052         
Securities maturity date    16.02.2033          
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR           
Number of securities      15,000            
Total nominal value      15,000,000 EUR        
Orderbook short name      BIGB080033A          
Coupon rate          8.00%             
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year       
                16.02.; 16.05.; 16.08.; 16.11.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.