Listing of Bigbank AS additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-02-16 09:07 CET -- On February 16, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn approved the listing and admission to trading of 15,000 bonds issued on the second series of Bigbank AS bond programme (Bigbank subordinated bonds 16.02.2033, ISIN code: EE3300003052). The aforementioned 15,000 bonds of Bigbank AS will be listed on Baltic Bond List on Friday, February 17, 2023 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Bigbank AS Issuer's short name BIGB ISIN code EE3300003052 Securities maturity date 16.02.2033 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 15,000 Total nominal value 15,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name BIGB080033A Coupon rate 8.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 16.02.; 16.05.; 16.08.; 16.11. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.