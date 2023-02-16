Implantica announces RefluxStop launch in Scandinavia

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that RefluxStop is being launched in Sweden.

Ersta Hospital and Sundsvall Sjukhus are the first two centers to sign up for the RefluxStop registry study in Scandinavia.

"Ersta Hospital and Sundsvall Sjukhus in Sweden are specialised centers in acid reflux surgery, and it is an honour to have such renowned Hospitals leading the way in our Nordic market entry. Almost 1 out of 5 Swedes suffer from acid reflux ,and the consumption of PPI medication is one of the highest in the world. Due to the serious complications related to PPI medication, it is an important milestone for the patients that RefluxStop is being introduced in Scandinavia," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that has the potential to create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (STOCKHOLM: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

