

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oasis Management Company Ltd., the manager to private funds that beneficially own approximately 6.5% of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L), has urged Restaurant Group for enhanced collaboration with portfolio company boards where such an approach can unlock value for all stakeholders in the long-term.



Oasis maintains that the long-term decline in market value of TRG is due to group level decision-making and failure of oversight by a Board that has lost focus on long-term value creation. Oasis requested the Board to urgently discuss with its shareholders the necessity for meaningful, immediate and near-term governance change. Oasis also urged the TRG Board to improve its communication with the market by providing guidance on the strategic direction of the company and means of value creation.



