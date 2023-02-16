BOOSTHEAT: RENEWED SUPPORT FROM SEVERAL PARTNERS AS PART OF THEIR ACTIVITY WITH A VIEW TO ACCELERATING THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Vénissieux, February 16th, 2023

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938 / BOOST), a leading industrial player in energy efficiency in France has announced that it received renewed letters of support from its three strategic partners (collaborative, industrial and laboratory), in France and in North America. All confirm the potential offered by BOOSTHEAT in the energy transition.

I SUPPORT FROM NORTH AMERICAN GAS HEAT PUMP FOR THE NORTH AMERICA REGION

The North American Gas Heat Pump Collaborative (NAGHPC), which comprises utilities serving 33% of residential consumers of natural gas in the United States and Canada, has reaffirmed its support for BOOSTHEAT to accelerate product development and investigate paths to bring their unique technology to the North American market. This letter of support for BOOSTHEAT's technology confirms the desire of American industry players to promote disruptive solutions.

This support could take the form of information sharing regarding the North American market, liaising with major manufacturers and/or integrating with energy efficiency programs among the Collaborative's utility members as they develop. Support could also include the possibility of pre-commercialization pilots and/or testing efforts, as well as spreading awareness with policy makers and providing training for equipment installers and contractors.

The NAGHPC is currently focused on two technology applications that could be served by BOOSTHEAT technology: water heating and combined space and water heating systems in buildings.

An alliance with such a partner represents a major opportunity for BOOSTHEAT to deepen its understanding of the North American market and penetrate this vast market.

I ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF THE INDUSTRIAL APPEAL OF THERMAL COMPRESSION TECHNOLOGY

Sapaic Industries (Moteurs Bernard), with whom BOOSTHEAT has been exchanging for several years, has reaffirmed its interest for the investigation and implementation of an efficient energy solution, possibly based on BOOSTHEAT's patented thermal compression technology and ensuring recovery of fatal energy a 42 L decarbonized engine ( Hydrogen and CH4 blended) of 1.000 KW -or group of generators up to 10 MW-from Sapaic Industries (Bernard Moteurs), for air conditioning and air handling.

Created in 1920, Sapaic Industries (Moteurs Bernard) is the only operating French owned industrial company capable of addressing the thermal motor category and serving specific groups in Industry, large stationary generators sets, mini off-grid power plants coupled to renewable electricity production as well as embarked power gensets delivering electricity to electrified boats for the decarbonation of the heavy mobility (including trains and boats/barges for rivers).

With its expertise and its confirmed experience in the development of its thermodynamic heat pump, BOOSTHEAT would investigate and contribute to proof of concept to illustrate the relevance of thermal compression in air conditioning and air handling. This collaboration should lead in 2024 to the development of a cost-effective technology with limited moving parts and requiring simple maintenance.

I THE POTENTIAL OF THERMAL COMPRESSION SUPPORTED BY THE CETIAT

In parallel, the Centre Technique des Industries Aérauliques et Thermiques (CETIAT, an independent heating, air conditioning and air handling system industry body), who has been a BOOSTHEAT partner for several years within the framework of its campaigns to measure performance, has reaffirmed its support for the BOOSTHEAT technology.

Experimental programs and digital simulations will be carried out jointly to explore notably the use of fatal heat as a primary energy source, the benefits of coupling with thermal compression and optimum use of refrigeration fluid.

The CETIAT underlined its marked interest for this technology as part of its energy transition activities linked to biomass, recovery and storage or transmission of energy.

For more information about BOOSTHEAT go to:

https://www.boostheat-group.com/en

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

