NowCM and Marketnode collaborate to provide a comprehensive digital offering for Asia-Pacific primary debt markets

Partnership reaffirms Luxembourg based, NowCM's, and Singapore based, Marketnode's collaborative and best-of-breed approach to adoption and expansion across Asia.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCM Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder Robert Koller and Marketnode General Manager and Chief Product Officer Rehan Ahmed today announced that both companies have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the digitalisation of Asia-Pacific primary debt markets through a joint offering via Marketnode Gateway - a fixed income issuer services platform now integrated with NowCM's transaction management applications to support Asia-Pacific bond issuances.





"We believe that a collaboration in Asia-Pacific between Marketnode, a leading Asian digital markets infrastructure operator, and NowCM, a leading European regulated provider of bond digitalisation solutions, has great potential to accelerate workflows and the adoption of tokenised traditional finance assets, thereby facilitating the transition of our issuer and dealer bank clients into digital economies," commented Ahmed and Koller. "When looking for a partner, NowCM was the obvious choice given its best-in-class technology and usage by leading issuers and banks. We will start the collaboration using NowCM's transaction and data management system, but both partners plan to expand this collaboration for a true global offering," added Ahmed.

This partnership marks the beginning of a broad and important collaboration encompassing documentation, data, and workflow automation, serving the needs of issuers, arranging banks, law firms and listing agents. NowCM's and Marketnode's joint capabilities will enable new and established issuers to access the capital markets in a more efficient and effective manner through minimising manual processes, leveraging data-driven insights, and automating transaction workflows across deal teams.

NowCM and Marketnode are implementing their long-term strategies to contribute to the establishments of new standards for primary debt markets.

This announcement follows shortly after the financial mission led by Luxembourg's Minister of Finance, Yuriko Backes, to Singapore. Minister Backes said that this announcement is "a welcome example of how Luxembourg and Singapore can increase their collective reach through collaboration in the area of financial technology. Luxembourg is an established innovation hub in capital markets and Asia offers significant growth opportunities for our fintech firms and digital solution providers."

Lee Beng Hong, Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC), SGX Group, said, "Being the leading listing venue for the APAC G3 bond market puts SGX Fixed Income in a unique position to enhance Asia's bond market ecosystem. We are digitalising fixed income end-to-end from issuance to depository and welcome this partnership between NowCM and Marketnode that will bring higher efficiency to bond issuance processes. We look forward to collaborating with all market participants as we continue to push the envelope and develop a new digital paradigm for capital markets."

About NowCM

NowCM is a leading digital solutions and infrastructure provider for the primary debt markets. It provides a unique end-to-end digital solution offering issuers with a digital transaction workflow, or, in the case of new entrants, with a fully regulated CMaaS (Capital Markets as a Service) funding 'subsidiary' using standardised documentation and supervised by the CSSF (Luxembourg). The NowCM solution is relevant for both large and small companies and provides improved harmonisation of capital markets in a MiFID II, GDPR and CMU compliant environment, without media breaks. NowCM also owns and operates a multi-lateral trading facility (MTF) which is the world's first and only primary marketplace, regulated by the ACPR and AMF (France). NowCM, is also a member of Swift.

About Marketnode

Marketnode, an SGX Group and Temasek joint venture, is transforming capital markets through building end-to-end digital markets infrastructure. The Marketnode platform is powered by Gateway, a one-stop pre-trade digital issuance engine that seamlessly connects into Core, a blockchain-enabled post-trade issuance, settlement, and tokenisation platform for financial assets.

