Senzime AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting

The extraordinary general meeting in Senzime AB (publ), corp. reg. no 556565-5734 (the "Company") was held on 16 February 2023, whereby the shareholders primarily resolved on the following matter.

Resolution on the approval of the board of director's resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

In accordance with previously published information, the board of directors resolved 23 January 2023 on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for the shareholders, subject to the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting. The general meeting resolved today to approve the board of director's resolution on new issue of a maximum of 13,976,797 shares.

The Company's share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 1,747,099.625 through a new issue of a maximum of 13,976,797 shares. The subscription prices for the shares in the new issue is SEK 7.25 per new share. Subscription with subscription rights shall be made by cash payment during the period from 21 February 2023 to 7 March 2023.

The new shares entitle to dividends for the first time on the first record date for dividend that take place after the issue of new shares has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and been recorded in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB.

It was noted that all resolutions were unanimous.

For further information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 70 813 34 17, e-mail: pia.renaudin@senzime.com



Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI). More information is available at senzime.com.