Kindred Group extends Its support of grassroot sports - AuCoeurDuFootball becomes AuCoeurDuSport

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's sportsbook brand Unibet extends its commitment to grassroots sport in France. AuCoeurDuFootball becomes AuCoeurDu Sport. The programme, which means 'Sports at Heart' will provide 400 amateur football and basketball clubs with sports kit and equipment during 2023, saving each club on average EUR 2,500.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) began supporting French amateur football with its partner Act for Sport in 2019. So far, the programme has enabled Unibet to equip over 780 local French football clubs during the four-year period. At a time when funding for amateur sport has been particularly hard hit, Unibet strengthens its commitment by extending AuCoeurDuFootball into basketball, AuCoeurDuSport, thereby confirming its dedication to make sport accessible to all. Close to 12,500 kits will be provided, 890 volunteers equipped at 100 sponsored basketball clubs, and 300 football clubs (men's and women's teams, senior).

"Being at the heart of local communities, Kindred is a firm believer that grassroots sports plays a huge role in society. Given the lasting effects of the pandemic which hit amateur clubs the hardest, it only make sense to strengthen our commitment and extend our support beyond football. Unibet is proud to continue to equip thousands of athletes, men and women, throughout France. And as part of Kindred's wider Journey Towards Zero approach, all shirts will carry responsible gambling messages," says Adrien Julian, Head of Corporate Affairs France, Kindred Group.

"To date, between shirts, equipment and materials, we estimate that we have saved around EUR 3,500. This is clearly a huge budget for our club and allows us to have a quality outfit from Adidas. In addition to the kits, AuCoeurDuSport has helped to bring people together: a photo shoot was organised to take part in the Unibet Awards and meetings were organised with the other selected clubs in the operation," says Laurent Latour, Secretary of FC Chancelade Marsac.

Both football and basketball clubs can register until 28 February to try to benefit from the sponsorship program. https://www.unibetequipetonclub.fr

