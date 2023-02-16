DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 287.3851

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6508256

CODE: CEUR LN

ISIN: LU1681042609

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN Sequence No.: 223598 EQS News ID: 1561365 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)