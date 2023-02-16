Telenor Norway (OTCMKTS: TELNY) has selected Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to help modernize its IT organization by transitioning to a cloud-based environment. The initiative is an important step in Telenor's journey to become a software and product driven company and will enable improved customer experiences and revenue growth.

By transitioning to a cloud-based environment, Telenor will also gain increased agility, scalability and speed to market for its services offerings. As a result, the company can increase the frequency of new product and service launches.

"The key to our success lies in building the culture and cultivating the skills required to become a software-defined and product-driven company that delivers the best and most valuable products and services to our customers," said Torbjørn Larsen, CIO of Telenor Norway. "I look forward to our collaboration with Accenture to accelerate the ongoing digitalization at Telenor."

The collaboration also brings together the talent of Accenture and Telenor Norway's teams to upskill Telenor's IT organization with software and data proficiencies.

"We are supporting Telenor in their digital transformation while also developing a lasting culture of innovation," said Torbjørn Eik-Nes, managing director of Accenture in Norway. "This will enable Telenor to stay agile and competitive in the telecommunications industry."

Øystein Langerak, a managing director who leads Accenture Communications, Media and Technology industry group in Norway, added, "Telenor recognized the urgency of transforming from a telco to a techco in order to accelerate their growth and create competitive differentiation."

This digital transformation work builds on more than 25 years of Accenture and Telenor Norway collaborating to implement new technology, operating models and paths to growth.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Telenor Norway

Telenor Norge AS is Norway's largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. Our infrastructure is the foundation for digitising Norway, with its world-class coverage and high speeds. Telenor services and products contribute to increased productivity and provide access to everything that the digital world has to offer. Our services and products help to improve productivity and provide access to all digital content. Our security and preparedness organisation works around the clock to keep our customers safe, and we are particularly aware of our social responsibility to provide security and safety for children and young people online.

