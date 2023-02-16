Royal Philips: Philips recognized as top innovator for 10th consecutive year

February 16, 2023

Company once againon Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator list for consistent high performance and scale in innovativeness

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has once again been recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator in Clarivate Analytics' 2023 list, which measures excellence focused on consistency and scale in innovativeness [1], thanks to its constant high performance on these metrics. Philips has now been included in this reputable list for 10 consecutive years.

"Our innovations empower people to take care of their health and well-being and help doctors and nurses to provide better, more sustainable and more convenient care," said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips. "It's a great honor to be recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator for the 10th consecutive year, along with so many esteemed companies. Building on our more than 130 years of delivering meaningful innovation, we will continue to innovate with great passion, with our goal to improve 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030."

Philips is one of the world's leading innovators in health technology, investing more than EUR 1.7 billion annually in research and development to deliver patient- and people-centric innovation. With its global presence, strong informatics platforms, ambulatory monitoring and imaging data, and personal health offerings, as well as strong capabilities to support care across settings, Philips is well positioned to help improve people's health and healthcare outcomes, and make care more convenient and sustainable, both in the hospital and at home.

In the consumer domain, Philips develops innovative solutions that support healthier lifestyles, prevent disease, and help people to live well with chronic illness, also in the home and community settings. In clinics and hospitals, Philips cooperates closely with healthcare providers to innovate and transform the way care is delivered. This includes flagship innovations such as:

Ingenia Ambition MR with BlueSeal magnet (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2022/20221129-leading-the-charge-in-making-a-change-how-philips-blueseal-mri-magnet-technology-uses-less-helium-to-help-patients-receive-quality-precision-diagnosis.html), leveraging a breakthrough design where the magnetic components are completely sealed and only need seven liters of helium over its lifetime compared to roughly 1,500 liters with other systems. Additionally, it uses up to 53% less power per patient;

(https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2022/20221129-leading-the-charge-in-making-a-change-how-philips-blueseal-mri-magnet-technology-uses-less-helium-to-help-patients-receive-quality-precision-diagnosis.html), leveraging a breakthrough design where the magnetic components are completely sealed and only need seven liters of helium over its lifetime compared to roughly 1,500 liters with other systems. Additionally, it uses up to 53% less power per patient; Azurion image-guided therapy platform (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2022/20220330-philips-image-guided-therapy-system-azurion-with-ambient-experience-and-flexvision-display.html), supporting less invasive procedures and helping physicians deliver better patient care by combining clinical excellence with workflow automation, resulting in 17% time saving per procedure;

(https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2022/20220330-philips-image-guided-therapy-system-azurion-with-ambient-experience-and-flexvision-display.html), supporting less invasive procedures and helping physicians deliver better patient care by combining clinical excellence with workflow automation, resulting in 17% time saving per procedure; IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2021/20211208-philips-receives-fda-510k-clearance-for-its-most-advanced-acute-patient-monitors.html), leveraging superior hardware and predictive AI-based software and services that together monitor patients throughout their hospital stay;

(https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2021/20211208-philips-receives-fda-510k-clearance-for-its-most-advanced-acute-patient-monitors.html), leveraging superior hardware and predictive AI-based software and services that together monitor patients throughout their hospital stay; Sonicare 9900 Prestige (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2021/20210111-sonic-power-meets-intelligent-care-with-the-new-philips-sonicare-9900-prestige.html), the most advanced AI-supported electric toothbrush for personalized oral care. It senses pressure, motion, tooth coverage, and other brushing actions, and then automatically adapts in real time to those consumer behaviors.

The full Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 report and full list can be found here .

[1]The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. To move from the individual idea strength to identify the organizations that create them more consistently and frequently, Clarivate sets two threshold criteria that potential candidates must meet and then adds a measure of their patented innovation output over the past five years. For full information on the methodology used to identify the 2023 list, see here .

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

