Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.02.2023 | 10:13
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.2404

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1286932

CODE: LEMB LN

ISIN: LU1686830909

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1686830909 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LEMB LN 
Sequence No.:  223722 
EQS News ID:  1561625 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561625&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.