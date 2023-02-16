Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PortfolioManager - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 February 2023. ISIN DK0062267449 ----------------------------------------------------- Name PortfolioMan Horizon3 Innovation kl n ----------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ----------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 283936 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name PMIH3I ----------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66