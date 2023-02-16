Spanish scientists have created a bifacial thermophotovoltaic cell that reportedly provides high power and efficient energy conversion at moderate temperatures. They say the device can achieve twice the power density of "conventional" monofacial thermophotovoltaic devices without higher system costs.Scientists from the Technical University of Madrid have developed a bifacial thermophotovoltaic (TVP) cell for grid-scale energy storage and residential applications. "Bifacial TPV cells allow for the conversion of radiant heat to electricity at lower temperatures than conventional monofacial designs," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...