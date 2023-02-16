

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK), a French travel, publishing firm, on Thursday reported a profit Group share in fiscal 2022, compared to last year's loss, reflecting a rise in revenue.



The company's revenue was mainly driven by a rebound in tourist air traffic in Europe and North America, particularly in its Duty Free segment. In addition, Lagardere Publishing segment maintained a very high level of revenue, supported by the success of bestsellers in its various publishing houses.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the company's profit Group share was 161 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 101 million euros.



Profit before finance costs and tax was at 320 million euros, higher than last year's 66 million euros.



Adjusted income - Group share surged to 265 million euros from 62 million euros of 2021.



Group recurring EBIT stood at 438 million euros as against 249 million euros of previous fiscal.



For 2022, Group revenue stood at 6.929 billion euros, up 28.3 percent year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.



The Board will pay an ordinary dividend of 1.30 euros per share for 2022.



In Paris, Lagardere shares were trading at 21.30 euros, up 2.70 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!