TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The 2022 Annual Report to Unitholders is available in the Investors section of the Trust's website at www.choicereit.ca, and has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
"We delivered solid operating and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Our performance was driven by the strength of our grocery anchored and necessity-based retail portfolio, the realization of embedded rent growth in our well located generic industrial portfolio and our growing mixed-use and residential platform. In addition to our strong results, we continued to focus on improving the quality of our portfolio and driving growth through development. In 2022 we completed over $1.2 billion of real estate transactions and made significant advances in our industrial and mixed-use development pipelines," said Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust. "Supported by the strength of our business, we are pleased to announce Choice's first distribution increase since 2017. The increase reflects the confidence we have in our portfolio to continue to deliver steady and growing cash flows, and our strong financial position".
2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Reported net loss for the quarter of $579.0 million, as compared to net loss of $163.1 million in Q4 2021, an increase of $415.9 million, resulting from:
- a $486.8 million unfavourable adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units, due to the increase in the Trust's Unit price; and
- a $20.8 million unfavourable adjustment to fair value of the Trust's investment in the real estate securities of Allied, as a result of the decrease in Allied's unit price; partially offset by
- a net fair value gain on investment properties of $193.4 million on a GAAP basis, as compared to a gain of $96.3 million in Q4 2021. Q4 2022 net fair value gain on investment properties was $207.2 million on a proportionate share basis(1). Fair value gains were primarily recognized due to leasing and cash flow growth in the industrial portfolio.
- Reported FFO per unit diluted(1) was $0.241.
- Period end occupancy improved slightly to 97.8%.
- Retail at 97.8%, industrial at 98.9% and mixed-use, residential and other at 87.7%.
- Same-Asset NOI on a cash basis(1) increased by 3.9% from Q4 2021
- Retail increased by 4.3%;
- Industrial increased by 2.5%; and
- Mixed-use, residential and other increased by 1.9%.
- Completed $119.9 million of transactions, including $74.6 million of acquisitions and $45.3 million of dispositions. Transactions included:
- the acquisition of two strategic retail properties in the Greater Toronto Area for $73.1 million;
- the disposition of an office property in Halifax, NS for proceeds of $40.0 million; and
- the disposition of two non-core retail assets for aggregate proceeds of $5.3 million.
- Invested $37.4 million of capital in development on a proportionate share basis(1).
- Ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.2 billion of available credit under the Trust's revolving credit facility, a $12.3 billion pool of unencumbered properties and Adjusted debt to EBITDAFV(1) of 7.5x.
- Subsequent to the quarter end, the Trust increased distributions to $0.75 per unit per annum from the previous rate of $0.74 per unit per annum (an increase of 1.4% or $0.000833 monthly). The increase will be effective for Unitholders of record on March 31, 2023.
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information section.
Summary of GAAP Basis Financial Results
($ thousands except where otherwise indicated)
Three Months
Year Ended
December
December
Change $
December
December
Change $
Net income (loss)
$
(579,000
)
$
(163,087
)
$
(415,913
)
$
744,253
$
23,008
$
721,245
Net income (loss) per unit diluted
(0.800
)
(0.225
)
(0.575
)
1.029
0.032
0.997
Rental revenue
314,382
325,763
(11,381
)
1,264,594
1,292,321
(27,727
)
Fair value gain (loss) on Exchangeable Units(i)
(858,857
)
(372,039
)
(486,818
)
170,188
(862,815
)
1,033,003
Fair value gains (losses) excluding Exchangeable Units(ii)
169,921
96,941
72,980
(136,422
)
457,237
(593,659
)
Cash flows from operating activities
198,105
244,202
(46,097
)
633,154
669,428
(36,274
)
Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted(iii)
723,586,201
723,363,313
222,888
723,523,362
723,127,566
395,796
(i)
Exchangeable Units are required to be classified as financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss under GAAP. They are recorded at their fair value based on the market trading price of the Trust Units, which results in a negative impact to the financial results when the Trust Unit price rises and a positive impact when the Trust Unit price declines.
(ii)
Fair value gains (losses) excluding Exchangeable Units includes adjustments to fair value of investment properties, real estate securities, and unit-based compensation.
(iii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
Quarterly Results
Choice Properties reported a net loss of $579.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to a net loss of $163.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change of $415.9 million compared to the prior year was primarily due to:
- a $486.8 million unfavourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units(i), due to the increase in the Trust's Unit price;
- a $20.8 million fair value loss on the Trust's investment in real estate securities of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied"), held by the Trust pursuant to its sale of six office properties to Allied in the first quarter of 2022 (the "Allied Transaction"); and
- a $97.1 favourable change in fair values of investment properties, driven by leasing and cash flow growth in the industrial portfolio.
Year-to-date Results
Choice Properties reported net income of $744.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $23.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase of $721.2 million compared to the prior year was mainly due to:
- a $1,033.0 million favourable change in the adjustment to the fair value of the Trust's Exchangeable Units(i) due to the change in the Trust's Unit price;
- a favourable change in the share of income from equity accounted joint ventures of $286.9 million driven by fair value increases in the Trust's industrial developments; partially offset by
- a $345.7 million unfavourable change in the fair value of investment properties; and
- a $248.3 million unfavourable adjustment to the fair value of real estate securities due to the decrease in the unit price of Allied.
Summary of Proportionate Share(1) Financial Results
As at or for the period ended
($ thousands except where otherwise indicated)
Three Months
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change $
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change $
Rental revenue(i)
$
334,674
$
341,907
$
(7,233
)
$
1,339,517
$
1,353,657
$
(14,140
)
Net Operating Income ("NOI"), cash basis(i)(ii)
238,819
238,674
145
941,935
937,499
4,436
Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(i)(ii)
227,078
218,593
8,485
893,876
861,131
32,745
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties(i)
207,247
109,227
98,020
441,853
502,295
(60,442
)
Occupancy (% of GLA)
97.8
%
97.1
%
0.7
%
97.8
%
97.1
%
0.7
%
Funds from operations ("FFO")(i)
174,183
174,797
(614
)
697,728
689,898
7,830
FFO(i) per unit diluted
0.241
0.242
(0.001
)
0.964
0.954
0.010
Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")(i)
126,935
118,924
8,011
581,752
586,506
(4,754
)
AFFO(i) per unit diluted
0.175
0.164
0.011
0.804
0.811
(0.007
)
AFFO(i) payout ratio - diluted
105.5
%
112.5
%
(7.0
) %
92.0
%
91.2
%
0.8
%
Cash distributions declared
133,858
133,820
38
535,407
535,104
303
Weighted average number of Units outstanding - diluted(iii)
723,586,201
723,363,313
222,888
723,523,362
723,127,566
395,796
(i)
Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information section.
(ii)
Includes a provision for bad debts and rent abatements.
(iii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
Quarterly and Year-to-date Results
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, Same-Asset NOI, cash basis(i) increased by $8.5 million and $32.7 million, respectively, compared to the prior year, primarily due to increased revenue from improved occupancy, contractual rent steps, higher recovery revenues, and lower bad debt expense.
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Funds from Operations ("FFO", a non-GAAP measure) was $174.2 million or $0.241 per unit diluted compared to $174.8 million or $0.242 per unit diluted for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
FFO decreased by $0.6 million compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the increase in Same-Asset NOI, offset by an increase in interest and general and administrative expenses and the impact of the Allied Transaction in Q1 2022. The impact of the Allied Transaction includes the loss of NOI, partially offset by the distribution and interest income earned from the limited partnership units and promissory note received from Allied in exchange for the properties sold. In addition, a non-recurring gain recognized in Q4 2021 due to the reversal of an expected credit loss related to a specific mortgage receivable contributed to the decline in FFO.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, FFO was $697.7 million or $0.964 per unit diluted compared to $689.9 million or $0.954 per unit diluted for the year ended December 31, 2021. FFO increased by $7.8 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher Same-Asset NOI, partially offset by an increase in interest and general and administrative expenses, and the impact of the Allied Transaction.
Subsequent Events
On January 18, 2023, the Trust paid in full upon maturity, at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, the $125 million aggregate principal amount of the Series D-C senior unsecured debentures outstanding. The repayment of the Series D-C senior unsecured debenture was funded by an advance on the Trust's credit facility.
On January 31, 2023, the Trust acquired three retail assets from Loblaw for an aggregate purchase price of $98.6 million.
On February 15, 2023, the Trust announced an increase in the annual distribution by 1.4% to $0.75 per unit. The increase will be effective for Unitholders of record on March 31, 2023.
Subsequent to year end, the Trust entered into commitments for approximately $161.8 million of mortgage financing.
Outlook
We are focused on capital preservation, delivering stable and growing cash flows and net asset value appreciation, all with a long-term focus. Our high-quality portfolio is primarily leased to necessity-based tenants and logistics providers, who are less sensitive to economic volatility and therefore provide stability to our overall portfolio. We continue to experience positive leasing momentum across our portfolio and are well positioned to handle our 2023 lease renewal exposure. We also continue to advance our development program, with a focus on industrial opportunities, which provides us with the best opportunity to add high-quality real estate to our portfolio at a reasonable cost and drive net asset value appreciation over time.
We are confident that our business model, stable tenant base, strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to financial management will continue to position us well for future success; however, the Trust cannot predict the precise impacts of the broader economic environment on its 2023 financial results. In 2023, Choice Properties will continue to focus on its core business of essential retail and industrial, our growing residential platform and our robust development pipeline, and is targeting:
- Stable occupancy across the portfolio, resulting in 2-3% year-over-year growth in Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis;
- Annual FFO per Unit Diluted in a range of $0.98 to $0.99, reflecting 2-3% year over year growth; and
- Stable leverage metrics, targeting Adjusted Debt to EBITDAFV of approximately 7.5x.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Financial Information
In addition to using performance measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"), Choice Properties also measures its performance using certain non-GAAP measures, and provides these measures in this news release so that investors may do the same. Such measures and related per-unit amounts are not defined by IFRS and therefore should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the supplemental measures used by management may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment trusts or enterprises. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure below. Choice Properties believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Trust for the reasons outlined below.
Non-GAAP Measure
Description
Proportionate
Net Operating
NOI, Cash Basis
Same-Asset NOI,
and
Same-Asset NOI,
Funds from
Adjusted Funds
AFFO Payout
Earnings before
Total Adjusted
Adjusted Debt to
The following table reconciles net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP to net income on a proportionate share basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
Three Months
Year Ended
For the periods ended December 31
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
Net Operating Income
Rental revenue
$
314,382
$
20,292
$
334,674
$
1,264,594
$
74,923
$
1,339,517
Property operating costs
(87,180
)
(7,168
)
(94,348
)
(363,953
)
(26,427
)
(390,380
)
227,202
13,124
240,326
900,641
48,496
949,137
Other Income and Expenses
Interest income
12,691
(6,991
)
5,700
27,360
(7,532
)
19,828
Investment income
5,165
-
5,165
15,495
-
15,495
Fee income
1,292
-
1,292
3,793
-
3,793
Net interest expense and other financing charges
(137,247
)
(4,488
)
(141,735
)
(536,857
)
(15,835
)
(552,692
)
General and administrative expenses
(14,476
)
-
(14,476
)
(47,821
)
-
(47,821
)
Share of income (loss) from equity accounted joint ventures
15,522
(15,522
)
-
353,867
(353,867
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(250
)
-
(250
)
(1,000
)
-
(1,000
)
Acquisition transaction costs and other related expenses
(82
)
-
(82
)
(5,108
)
-
(5,108
)
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
(2,665
)
-
(2,665
)
(1,191
)
-
(1,191
)
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
(858,857
)
-
(858,857
)
170,188
-
170,188
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
193,370
13,877
207,247
113,115
328,738
441,853
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
(20,784
)
-
(20,784
)
(248,346
)
-
(248,346
)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(579,119
)
-
(579,119
)
744,136
-
744,136
Income tax recovery
119
-
119
117
-
117
Net Income (Loss)
$
(579,000
)
$
-
$
(579,000
)
$
744,253
$
-
$
744,253
|(i)
Adjustments reflect the Trust's share of net income (losses) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment.
The following table reconciles net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP to net income on a proportionate share basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:
Three Months
Year Ended
For the periods ended December 31
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
GAAP Basis
Consolidation
Proportionate
Net Operating Income
Rental revenue
$
325,763
$
16,144
$
341,907
$
1,292,321
$
61,336
$
1,353,657
Property operating costs
(95,691
)
(4,571
)
(100,262
)
(380,306
)
(21,385
)
(401,691
)
230,072
11,573
241,645
912,015
39,951
951,966
Other Income and Expenses
Interest income
7,312
(3,779
)
3,533
20,079
(8,040
)
12,039
Fee income
946
-
946
3,801
-
3,801
Net interest expense and other financing charges
(134,320
)
(2,408
)
(136,728
)
(534,525
)
(8,437
)
(542,962
)
General and administrative expenses
(11,799
)
-
(11,799
)
(40,917
)
-
(40,917
)
Reversal of expected credit loss on mortgage receivable
1,026
-
1,026
1,502
-
1,502
Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures
18,338
(18,338
)
-
66,952
(66,952
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(250
)
-
(250
)
(1,000
)
-
(1,000
)
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
666
-
666
(1,580
)
-
(1,580
)
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
(372,039
)
-
(372,039
)
(862,815
)
-
(862,815
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
96,275
12,952
109,227
458,817
43,478
502,295
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(163,773
)
-
(163,773
)
22,329
-
22,329
Income tax recovery
686
-
686
679
-
679
Net Income (Loss)
$
(163,087
)
$
-
$
(163,087
)
$
23,008
$
-
$
23,008
(i)
Adjustments reflect the Trust's share of net income (losses) from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets on a proportionately consolidated basis at the Trust's ownership percentage of the related investment.
The following table reconciles net income (loss), as determined in accordance with GAAP, to Net Operating Income, Cash Basis, for the periods ended as indicated.
For the periods ended December 31
Three Months
Year Ended
2022
2021
Change $
2022
2021
Change $
Net income (loss)
$
(579,000
)
$
(163,087
)
$
(415,913
)
$
744,253
$
23,008
$
721,245
Reversal of expected credit loss on mortgage receivable
-
(1,026
)
1,026
-
(1,502
)
1,502
General and administrative expenses
14,476
11,799
2,677
47,821
40,917
6,904
Fee income
(1,292
)
(946
)
(346
)
(3,793
)
(3,801
)
8
Net interest expense and other financing charges
137,247
134,320
2,927
536,857
534,525
2,332
Interest income
(12,691
)
(7,312
)
(5,379
)
(27,360
)
(20,079
)
(7,281
)
Investment income
(5,165
)
-
(5,165
)
(15,495
)
-
(15,495
)
Share of income from equity accounted joint ventures
(15,522
)
(18,338
)
2,816
(353,867
)
(66,952
)
(286,915
)
Amortization of intangible assets
250
250
-
1,000
1,000
-
Transaction costs and other related expenses
82
-
82
5,108
-
5,108
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
2,665
(666
)
3,331
1,191
1,580
(389
)
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
858,857
372,039
486,818
(170,188
)
862,815
(1,033,003
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
(193,370
)
(96,275
)
(97,095
)
(113,115
)
(458,817
)
345,702
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
20,784
-
20,784
248,346
-
248,346
Income tax recovery
(119
)
(686
)
567
(117
)
(679
)
562
Net Operating Income, Accounting Basis - GAAP
227,202
230,072
(2,870
)
900,641
912,015
(11,374
)
Straight line rental revenue
(838
)
(339
)
(499
)
(2,554
)
(7,893
)
5,339
Lease surrender revenue
(11
)
(1,840
)
1,829
(2,365
)
(4,363
)
1,998
Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - GAAP
226,353
227,893
(1,540
)
895,722
899,759
(4,037
)
Adjustments for equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets
12,466
10,781
1,685
46,213
37,740
8,473
Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - Proportionate Share
$
238,819
$
238,674
$
145
$
941,935
$
937,499
$
4,436
The following table reconciles Net Operating Income, Cash Basis to Same-Asset Net Operating Income, Cash Basis, for the periods ended as indicated.
For the periods ended December 31
Three Months
Year Ended
2022
2021
Change $
2022
2021
Change $
Net Operating Income, Cash Basis - Proportionate Share
$
238,819
$
238,674
$
145
$
941,935
$
908,081
$
4,436
Transactions NOI, Cash Basis
11,741
20,081
(8,340)
48,059
76,368
(28,309)
Same-Asset NOI, Cash Basis
$
227,078
$
218,593
$
8,485
$
893,876
$
861,131
$
32,745
The following table reconciles net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to Funds from Operations for the periods ended as indicated.
Three Months
Year Ended
For the periods ended December 31
2022
2021
Change $
2022
2021
Change $
Net income (loss)
$
(579,000
)
$
(163,087
)
$
(415,913
)
$
744,253
$
23,008
$
721,245
Amortization of intangible assets
250
250
-
1,000
1,000
-
Transaction costs and other related expenses
82
-
82
5,108
-
5,108
Adjustment to fair value of unit-based compensation
2,665
(666
)
3,331
1,191
1,580
(389
)
Adjustment to fair value of Exchangeable Units
858,857
372,039
486,818
(170,188
)
862,815
(1,033,003
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment properties
(193,370
)
(96,275
)
(97,095
)
(113,115
)
(458,817
)
345,702
Adjustment to fair value of investment property held in equity accounted joint ventures
(13,877
)
(12,952
)
(925
)
(328,738
)
(43,478
)
(285,260
)
Adjustment to fair value of investment in real estate securities
20,784
-
20,784
248,346
-
248,346
Interest otherwise capitalized for development in equity accounted joint ventures
2,790
393
2,397
8,589
3,173
5,416
Exchangeable Units distributions
73,221
73,221
-
292,884
292,884
-
Internal expenses for leasing
1,900
2,560
(660
)
8,515
8,412
103
Income tax recovery
(119
)
(686
)
567
(117
)
(679
)
562
Funds from Operations
$
174,183
$
174,797
$
(614
)
$
697,728
$
689,898
$
7,830
FFO per Unit - diluted(i)
$
0.241
$
0.242
$
(0.001
)
$
0.964
$
0.954
$
0.010
Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted(ii)
723,586,201
723,363,313
222,888
723,523,362
723,127,566
395,796
(i)
FFO payout ratio is calculated as cash distributions declared divided by FFO
|(ii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
The following table reconciles Funds from Operations to Adjusted Funds from Operations for the periods ended as indicated.
Three Months
Year Ended
For the periods ended December 31
2022
2021
Change $
2022
2021
Change
Funds from Operations
$
174,183
$
174,797
$
(614
)
$
697,728
$
689,898
$
7,830
Internal expenses for leasing
(1,900
)
(2,560
)
660
(8,515
)
(8,412
)
(103
)
Straight line rental revenue
(838
)
(339
)
(499
)
(2,554
)
(7,893
)
5,339
Adjustment for proportionate share of straight line rental revenue from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets
(658
)
(792
)
134
(2,073
)
(2,211
)
138
Property capital
(35,456
)
(41,073
)
5,617
(70,937
)
(60,012
)
(10,925
)
Direct leasing costs
(2,258
)
(2,258
)
-
(8,741
)
(6,426
)
(2,315
)
Tenant improvements
(5,188
)
(8,265
)
3,077
(19,382
)
(16,379
)
(3,003
)
Adjustment for proportionate share of operating capital expenditures from equity accounted joint ventures and financial real estate assets
(950
)
(586
)
(364
)
(3,774
)
(2,059
)
(1,715
)
Adjusted Funds from Operations
$
126,935
$
118,924
$
8,011
$
581,752
$
586,506
$
(4,754
)
AFFO per unit - diluted
$
0.175
$
0.164
$
0.011
$
0.804
$
0.811
$
(0.007
)
AFFO payout ratio - diluted(i)
105.5
%
112.5
%
(7.0
)%
92.0
%
91.2
%
0.8
%
Distribution declared per Unit
$
0.185
$
0.185
$
-
$
0.740
$
0.740
$
-
Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted(ii)
723,586,201
723,363,313
222,888
723,523,362
723,127,566
395,796
|(i)
AFFO payout ratio is calculated as cash distributions declared divided by AFFO
|(ii)
Includes Trust Units and Exchangeable Units.
Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Choice Properties 2022 Annual Report to Unitholders, which includes the consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the Trust, and is available at www.choicereit.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM (ET) with a simultaneous audio webcast. To access via teleconference, please dial (240) 789-2714 or (888) 330-2454 and enter the event passcode: 4788974. The link to the audio webcast will be available on www.choicereit.ca/events-webcasts.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.
We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Choice Properties' operations and the environment in which the Trust operates, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Management undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Section 12, "Enterprise Risks and Risk Management" of the Trust's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 and those described in the Trust's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Contacts
For further information, please contact investor@choicereit.ca
Mario Barrafato
Chief Financial Officer
t: (416) 628-7872 e: Mario.Barrafato@choicereit.ca