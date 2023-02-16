DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.5665

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171607

CODE: PAXG LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 223755 EQS News ID: 1561741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2023 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)