DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 368.3169
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2784908
CODE: USAU LN
ISIN: FR0010296061
