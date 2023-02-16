Anzeige
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 16

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 15 February 2023 635.87 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 634.86 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

16 February 2023

Please note Turkish stock exchange resumed trading yesterday (15th February). The net asset value stated above, at the close of business on 15 February includes Turkish-listed stocks held in the portfolio valued at their prevailing market price.
