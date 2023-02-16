Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 16
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 15 February 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 15 February 2023 635.87 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 634.86 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
16 February 2023
Please note Turkish stock exchange resumed trading yesterday (15th February). The net asset value stated above, at the close of business on 15 February includes Turkish-listed stocks held in the portfolio valued at their prevailing market price.