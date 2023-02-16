Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSN ISIN: NO0010890304 Ticker-Symbol: 606 
Tradegate
16.02.23
12:59 Uhr
1,420 Euro
-0,012
-0,80 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4131,43012:59
1,4141,42812:59
PR Newswire
16.02.2023 | 11:48
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer of Aker Carbon Capture, has today acquired 10,000 shares in Aker Carbon Capture at a price of NOK 14.95 per share. Following the transaction, Knudsen holds a total of 51,356 shares in the company.

Please see attached primary insider notification form pursuant to the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3716429/bec580b483df9579.pdf

Primary insider notification form

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider-301748664.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.