Eolus Vind AB Year-end Report 1 January-31 December 2022

Hässleholm 16 February 2023

1 October-31 December 2022

Net sales amounted to 366 (1,009) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 27 (-4) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 58 (-9) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 41 (-7) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled 1.66 (-0.20) SEK.

During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (914) MW under asset management.

1 January-31 December 2022

Net sales amounted to 2,356 (2,614) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 80 (-25) MSEK. Profit before tax amounted to 109 (-40) MSEK.

Net profit amounted to 116 (-24) MSEK, of which -5 MSEK is attributable to Eolus's shareholders after reduction of the minority stakeholders' part.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equaled -0.22 (-0.74) SEK.

During the period, energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (47) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 882 (914) MW under asset management.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 1.50 (1.50) SEK/share

Significant events during the period

In October, Eolus sold a solar and battery storage project located in Arizona, US, which is expected to have an initial aggregate capacity of 750 MWac solar photovoltaic generation and battery storage capacity. Commissioning is planned for 2025. Eolus has received an initial payment of USD 12 million.

Inga Abolina was appointed Head of Baltics and took office on 24 October 2022.

Christer Baden Hansen was appointed Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Group Management.

Christer took office on 1 February 2023. Eolus and Simply Blue Group signed an agreement to co-develop four offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea through a joint venture called SeaSapphire, powered by Simply Blue Group and Eolus.

Research permits were granted for the two offshore wind farms Wellamo and Tuulia in Finland.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

Eolus and PNE signed an agreement to co-develop the offshore wind project Kurzéme in Latvia through a joint venture.

Financial summary Q4 Q4 12 months 12 months Unit 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales MSEK 366 1 009 2 356 2 614 EBIT MSEK 27 -4 80 -25 Profit before tax MSEK 58 -9 109 -40 Net profit MSEK 41 -7 116 -24 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1,66 -0,20 -0,22 -0,74 Equity per share SEK 39,47 39,50 39,47 39,50 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK -139 -381 -191 -97 Total assets MSEK 1 919 1 885 1 919 1 885 Net debt - /net cash + MSEK 258 439 258 439 Order backlog MSEK 1 329 1 793 1 329 1 793 Project under construction MW 794 737 794 737 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 0 0 0 47 Project portfolio MW 21 880 13 823 21 880 13 823 Managed turbines MW 882 914 882 914 Equity/assets ratio % 54 67 54 67 Return on equity after tax % neg neg neg neg

ABOUT EOLUS

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,550 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus' Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.