Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, just published its 2022 annual results and hosted its Capital Markets Day 2023. Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange group, comments on the Group's results and new strategic plan.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/full-year-2022-results-and-capital-markets-day-2023/

Topics covered in the interview include:

Highlights of Q4 2022

Revenue trend

EBITDAaL

Commercial performance

CAPEX

Outlook 2023 and conclusion

"LEAD THE FUTURE" Strategic Plan

"LEAD THE FUTURE" Deep Dive

Value Creation

Guidance 2023-2025

Conclusion

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 136,500 employees worldwide at 30 September 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 286 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2022, including 240 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005473/en/

Contacts:

Sylvain Bruno

sylvain.bruno@orange.com

Tom Wright

tom.wright@orange.com

Caroline Cellier

caroline.cellier@orange.com