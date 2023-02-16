Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
WKN: A0MMF4 ISIN: SE0001057910 Ticker-Symbol: VSO 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
09:16 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,001
-1,38 %
16.02.2023 | 12:34
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SOTKAMO SILVER AB: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Sotkamo Silver AB is traded without right to share issue as of 17
of February 2023. 

Trading code: SOSI1
ISIN code: SE0001057910
Orderbook id: 88956
Ratio: 2:1 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 2 subscription rights
entitle to subscribe for 1 share) 
Subscription price: EUR 0.04 / share (SEK 0.45 / share)
Subscription period: 22 February 2023 - 8 March 2023
First day of trading without right to share issue: 17 February 2023
Record date: 20 February 2023

The orderbook SOSI1 will be flushed on Thursday evening 16 February 2023.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
