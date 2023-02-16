Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SOTKAMO SILVER AB: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of Sotkamo Silver AB is traded without right to share issue as of 17 of February 2023. Trading code: SOSI1 ISIN code: SE0001057910 Orderbook id: 88956 Ratio: 2:1 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 2 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 0.04 / share (SEK 0.45 / share) Subscription period: 22 February 2023 - 8 March 2023 First day of trading without right to share issue: 17 February 2023 Record date: 20 February 2023 The orderbook SOSI1 will be flushed on Thursday evening 16 February 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260