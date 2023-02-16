

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO, CVE) reported fourth quarter net income of C$784 million or C$0.39 per share compared to a net loss of C$408 million or C$0.21 per share, previous year. Revenue was C$14.1 billion, compared to C$13.7 billion, last year.



Cenovus Energy Inc. announced Alex Pourbaix will shift to the role of Executive Chair. Jon McKenzie, current Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer, will become President & Chief Executive Officer. The changes will take effect at the conclusion of the AGM.



