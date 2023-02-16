Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") reports on its oil & gas reserves and production for the year ended December 31, 2022. Kelt retained Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), an independent qualified reserve evaluator, to prepare a report on its oil and gas reserves. The report is effective as of December 31, 2022. The Company has a Reserves Committee which oversees the selection, qualifications and reporting procedures of the independent qualified reserves evaluator. Reserves effective December 31, 2022 and effective December 31, 2021 were determined using the guidelines and definitions set out under National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"). Additional reserves disclosure as required under NI 51-101 will be included in Kelt's Annual Information Form which is expected to be filed on SEDAR on March 3, 2023.



UNAUDITED INFORMATION

All financial and operating information in this press release for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, such as FDA&D costs, recycle ratio, net debt, capital expenditures, production and operating netback is based on unaudited estimated results and have not been reviewed by the Corporation's auditors. These estimates are subject to change upon completion of audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and changes could be material. Kelt anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 on SEDAR on March 3, 2023.

RESERVES

Kelt continues to remain active operationally in its three main divisions, resulting in increases in all categories of reserves compared to the previous year.

Superior well performance led to significant positive technical revisions in the December 31, 2022 report. Refer to the table under the paragraph entitled "Reserves Reconciliation" for detailed information relating to reserve changes, by category, during the year.

Summary of Reserves

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change % Weight Amount % Weight Amount Proved Developed Producing Reserves









Oil & NGLs [Mbbls] 32% 19,835 31% 13,445 48% Gas [MMcf] 68% 247,362 69% 182,455 36% Combined [MBOE] 100% 61,062 100% 43,854 39% Proved Reserves









Oil & NGLs [Mbbls] 38% 72,254 39% 52,081 39% Gas [MMcf] 62% 718,911 61% 492,058 46% Combined [MBOE] 100% 192,073 100% 134,091 43% Proved plus Probable Reserves









Oil & NGLs [Mbbls]

38% 129,479 41% 104,824 24% Gas [MMcf] 62% 1,267,931 59% 895,948 42% Combined [MBOE] 100% 340,801 100% 254,149 34%

Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") reserves at December 31, 2022 were 61.1 million BOE, an increase of 39% from 43.9 million BOE at December 31, 2021. Proved reserves at December 31, 2022 were 192.1 million BOE, up 43% from 134.1 million BOE at December 31, 2021. Proved plus Probable ("P+P") reserves increased by 86.7 million BOE or 34% from 254.1 million BOE at December 31, 2021 to 340.8 million BOE at December 31, 2022.

Proved plus Probable Oil and NGL reserves increased by 24% year-over-year and the mix increased favourably to a higher netback stream. Light oil, condensate and pentane plus reserves made up 62% of total Oil & NGL reserves, or 80.1 million barrels, at December 31, 2022 compared to 57% or 59.2 million barrels at December 31, 2021.

Oil & NGLs Mix

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change % Weight Amount % Weight Amount Proved plus Probable Reserves [Mbbls]









Light Oil, Condensate and Pentane Plus (C5+) 62% 80,102 57% 59,178 35% Butane (C4) 10% 12,969 11% 11,542 12% Propane (C3) 14% 18,005 15% 15,797 14% Ethane (C2) 14% 18,403 17% 18,307 1% Total Oil & NGLs 100% 129,479 100% 104,824 24% Note:

Refer to advisories regarding Measurements and Abbreviations.

Complementing a significant increase in the amount of reserves, the value of the reserves also increased with higher forecasted oil and gas prices for future years in the December 31, 2022 evaluation (see "Commodity Prices" table included below).

The WTI crude oil price during 2022 averaged USD $94.80 per barrel, 30% higher than Sproule's 2022 forecast of USD $73.00 per barrel provided in the December 31, 2021 evaluation. Sproule is forecasting an average WTI crude oil price of USD $86.00 per barrel for 2023, a 23% increase from its previous forecast of USD $70.00 per barrel.

The NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price during 2022 averaged USD $6.56 per MMBtu, 64% higher than Sproule's 2022 forecast of USD $4.00 per MMBtu provided in the December 31, 2021 evaluation. Sproule is forecasting an average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price of USD $5.00 per MMBtu for 2023, an increase of 43% from its previous forecast of USD $3.50 per MMBtu.

The following table outlines forecasted future prices that Sproule has used in their evaluation of the Company's reserves:

Commodity Prices

December 31, 2022 Evaluation December 31, 2021 Evaluation

WTI

Cushing

Crude Oil

[USD/bbl] NYMEX

Henry Hub

Natural Gas

[USD/MMBtu]

CAD/USD

Exchange

[CAD] WTI Cushing Crude Oil

[USD/bbl] NYMEX

Henry Hub

Natural Gas

[USD/MMBtu] CAD/

USD

Exchange

[CAD] Calendar Year Price Change Price Change Rate Change Price Price Rate 2018 (historical) 64.94

3.04

1.297

64.94 3.04 1.297 2019 (historical) 56.98

2.62

1.326

56.98 2.62 1.326 2020 (historical) 39.24

2.08

1.340

39.24 2.08 1.340 2021 (historical) 68.03

3.74

1.253

68.03 3.74 1.253 2022 (historical/future) 94.80 30% 6.56 64% 1.302 4% 73.00 4.00 1.250 2023 (future) 86.00 23% 5.00 43% 1.333 7% 70.00 3.50 1.250 2024 (future) 84.00 24% 4.50 38% 1.250 0% 68.00 3.25 1.250 2025 (future) 80.00 15% 4.25 28% 1.250 0% 69.36 3.32 1.250 2026 (future) 81.60 15% 4.34 28% 1.250 0% 70.75 3.38 1.250 2027 (future) 83.23 15% 4.42 28% 1.250 0% 72.16 3.45 1.250 Note:

Percent change in the above table shows the change in price used in the December 31, 2022 evaluation compared to the price used in the December 31, 2021 evaluation for the respective calendar years from 2022 to 2027.

The Company's net present value of P+P reserves at December 31, 2022, discounted at 10% before tax, was $3,430 million, an increase of 60% from $2,144 million at December 31, 2021. On a barrel of oil equivalent basis, the net present value of P+P reserves at December 31, 2022 was $10.06 per BOE, up 19% from $8.43 per BOE at December 31, 2021.

The following table outlines a summary of the net present value of the Company's reserves by category as at December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021:

Value of Reserves

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Percent Change in NPV

NPV10% BT

[$M] NPV

$/BOE NPV10% BT

[$M] NPV

$/BOE Proved Developed Producing 841,642 13.78 519,977 11.86 62% Proved 1,927,081 10.03 1,125,576 8.39 71% Proved plus Probable 3,430,114 10.06 2,143,646 8.43 60%

At December 31, 2022, Kelt had 192.0 million common shares issued and outstanding. The net present value of reserves per share at December 31, 2022 were as follows:

$4.38 per share for Proved Developed Producing reserves;

$10.04 per share for Proved reserves; and

$17.87 per share for Proved plus Probable reserves.

Results from Kelt's drilling program during the year replaced 2022 production multiple times in each of its reserve categories. The Company replaced total 2022 production 2.7 times on a PDP basis, 6.8 times on a Proved basis and 9.7 times on a P+P basis.

The following table shows the 2022 production replacement by reserve category:

Reserves Replacement [MBOE] Proved Developed Producing Proved Proved plus

Probable Reserve Additions, net 27,138 67,912 96,582 2022 Production [1] 9,930 9,930 9,930 Reserves Replacement 273% 684% 973% Note:

[1] Sulphur production of 6,686 Lt (67 MMcfe or 11 MBOE) has been excluded from 2022 production in the above table.

2022 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Capital expenditures for 2022 were $317.5 million, net after property dispositions of $2.6 million. The Company drilled 28.4 net wells (25.4 wells in Alberta and 3.0 wells in British Columbia) and completed 32.1 net wells (29.1 wells in Alberta and 3.0 wells in British Columbia). Kelt added additional gas compression and enlarged its oil facilities at Pouce Coupe and Spirit River and built various oil and gas gathering pipelines at Wembley/Pipestone. Capital expenditures for 2022 include equipment and facilities purchased into inventory. In anticipation of potential supply chain bottlenecks, Kelt actively procured casing, tubing, valves, instrumentation and other equipment into inventory in order to facilitate a timely execution of the Company's 2023 drilling program. Kelt had an equipment and facility inventory balance of $27.8 million at December 31, 2022.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Future development capital ("FDC") expenditures of $1,210.1 million are included in the evaluation for Proved reserves and are expected to be incurred over five years as follows: $227.6 million in 2023, $269.9 million in 2024, $264.2 million in 2025, $201.8 million in 2026 and $246.6 million in 2027. FDC expenditures of $2,044.2 million are included in the evaluation of P+P reserves and are expected to be incurred over five years as follows: $323.6 million in 2023, $393.6 million in 2024, $418.0 million in 2025, $442.6 million in 2026 and $466.4 million in 2027.

The following table outlines FDC expenditures and future wells to be drilled by province, included in the December 31, 2022 reserve evaluation with comparatives from the December 31, 2021 report:

Future Development Capital Expenditures

December 31, 2022

Proved Reserves December 31, 2022

P+P Reserves

FDC [$MM] Net Wells FDC/well [$MM] FDC

[$MM] Net

Wells FDC/well

[$MM] Alberta Montney wells 887.0 111.8 7.9 1,423.5 181.8 7.8 British Columbia Montney wells 177.3 23.0 7.7 281.7 36.0 7.8 Alberta Charlie Lake wells 96.4 16.9 5.7 182.5 31.2 5.8 Other formations 24.8 7.1 3.5 108.4 21.0 5.2 Other expenditures (includes completing DUCs) 24.6 -

48.1 -

Total FDC Expenditures 1,210.1 158.8

2,044.2 270.0



December 31, 2021

Proved Reserves December 31, 2021

P+P Reserves

FDC

[$MM] Net

Wells FDC/well [$MM] FDC

[$MM] Net

Wells FDC/well

[$MM] Alberta Montney wells 585.6 86.8 6.7 1,091.1 158.3 6.9 British Columbia Montney wells 52.6 9.0 5.8 129.5 22.0 5.9 Alberta Charlie Lake wells 35.7 8.5 4.2 82.8 19.6 4.2 Other formations 41.7 14.5 2.9 74.6 22.2 3.4 Other expenditures (includes completing DUCs) 38.7 -

42.9 -

Total FDC Expenditures 754.3 118.8

1,420.9 222.1



FINDING, DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION & DISPOSITION COSTS

Capital expenditures, after acquisitions and dispositions, in 2022 were $317.5 million compared to $213.5 million in 2021. The change in FDC costs required to develop P+P reserves was $623.3 million ($494.3 million in 2021) and the change in FDC costs required to develop Proved reserves was $455.8 million ($217.6 million in 2021).

During 2022, the Company's total capital costs resulted in net P+P reserve additions of 96.6 million BOE; net Proved reserve additions of 67.9 million BOE; and net PDP reserve additions of 27.1 million BOE. As a result, the P+P finding, development, acquisition and disposition ("FDA&D") cost per BOE was $9.74; the Proved FDA&D cost per BOE was $11.39; and the PDP FDA&D cost per BOE was $11.65.

The recycle ratio is a measure for evaluating the effectiveness of a company's re-investment program. The ratio measures the efficiency of capital investment (or divestment). It accomplishes this by comparing the operating netback per BOE to the same period's reserve FDA&D cost per BOE. With significant construction of facilities and infrastructure along with historic cumulative land acquisitions, Kelt is positioned to achieve further efficiencies in production additions and finding and development costs over the upcoming years, as the Company continues to transition from exploration and resource delineation to development and multi-well pad drilling.

In 2022, the Company achieved historically high recycle ratios for all three of its major reserve categories. The P+P recycle ratio was 3.5 times (compared to 2.6 times in 2021); the Proved recycle ratio was 3.0 times (compared to 2.4 times in 2021); and the PDP recycle ratio was 2.9 times (compared to 2.3 times in 2021). The following tables provides detailed calculations relating to FDA&D costs and recycle ratios for 2022 and 2021:

FDA&D Costs and Recycle Ratios

Year ended

December 31, 2022 Year ended

December 31, 2021 Proved Developed Producing Reserves



Capital expenditures, net of dispositions [$M] 317,540 213,511 Change in FDC costs required to develop reserves [$M] (1,427) 1,402 Total capital costs [$M] 316,113 214,913 Reserve additions, net of dispositions [MBOE] 27,138 21,896 FDA&D cost, including FDC [$/BOE] 11.65 9.82 Operating netback [$/BOE] 33.98 22.29 PDP recycle ratio 2.9 x 2.3 x

FDA&D Costs and Recycle Ratios

Year ended

December 31, 2022 Year ended

December 31, 2021 Proved Reserves



Capital expenditures, net of dispositions [$M] 317,540 213,511 Change in FDC costs required to develop reserves [$M] 455,788 217,631 Total capital costs [$M] 773,328 431,142 Reserve additions, net of dispositions [MBOE] 67,912 45,784 FDA&D cost, including FDC [$/BOE] 11.39 9.42 Operating netback [$/BOE] 33.98 22.29 Proved recycle ratio 3.0 x 2.4 x





Proved plus Probable Reserves



Capital expenditures, net of dispositions [$M] 317,540 213,511 Change in FDC costs required to develop reserves [$M] 623,296 494,307 Total capital costs [$M] 940,836 707,818 Reserve additions, net of dispositions [MBOE] 96,582 83,015 FDA&D cost, including FDC [$/BOE] 9.74 8.53 Operating netback [$/BOE] 33.98 22.29 P+P recycle ratio 3.5 x 2.6 x

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

Kelt's 2022 capital investment program, including dispositions, resulted in proved plus probable reserve additions of 96.6 million BOE, that replaced 2022 production by a factor of 9.7 times.

A reconciliation of Kelt's proved plus probable reserves is provided in the table below:

Proved plus Probable Reserves Reconciliation







Oil & NGLs

[Mbbls] Gas

[MMcf] Combined

[MBOE] Balance, December 31, 2021 104,824 895,948 254,149 Discoveries, extensions and infill drilling 27,642 299,841 77,616 Technical revisions (2,051) 74,868 10,426 Economic factors 3,254 37,918 9,573 Acquisitions 129 502 213 Dispositions (782) (2,786) (1,246) Additions, net of dispositions 28,192 410,343 96,582 Less: 2022 Production [1] (3,537) (38,360) (9,930) Balance, December 31, 2022 129,479 1,267,931 340,801 Note:

[1] Sulphur production of 6,686 Lt (67 MMcfe or 11 MBOE) has been excluded from 2022 production in the above table.

Continued outperformance of existing producing wells compared with the previous year's forecasts resulted in significant positive technical revisions to both producing wells and offsetting future development locations. Kelt added 10.4 million BOE of P+P reserves resulting from positive technical revisions.

NET ASSET VALUE

Kelt's calculated net asset value per share at December 31, 2022 was $17.87, 257% above the $5.01 closing trading price of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 30, 2022.

Details of the net asset value calculation are shown in the table below:

Net Asset Value per Share

$ M $/share Proved reserves, NPV10% BT [1] 1,927,081 9.65 Probable reserves, NPV10% BT [1] 1,503,033 7.53 Undeveloped land [2] 129,396 0.65 Net debt [3] (9,789) (0.05) Proceeds from exercise of stock options [4] 18,353 0.09 Net asset value 3,568,074 17.87 Diluted common shares outstanding (000's) [4] 199,706

Notes:

[1] Includes the net present value of the liability relating to the Company's estimated future decommissioning obligations.

[2] Lands that do not have existing production, however, do have reserves assigned either as proved undeveloped well locations or probable well locations, have been excluded from the undeveloped land value.

[3] Based on the Company's estimated net debt at December 31, 2022.

[4] The calculation of proceeds from exercise of stock options and the diluted number of common shares outstanding only include stock options that are "in-the-money" based on the closing price of KEL of $5.01 on December 31, 2022. All outstanding RSUs are included in diluted common shares outstanding.

PRODUCTION

Kelt's average production for 2022 was 27,236 BOE per day, up 30% from average production of 20,987 BOE per day in 2021. Production for 2022 was weighted 36% oil and NGLs and 64% gas. Average production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 28,036 BOE per day, weighted 35% oil and NGLs and 65% gas.

Production for 2022 compared to 2021 is summarized in the following table:

Production

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change % Weight Amount % Weight Amount Annual Average Production









Oil & NGLs [bbls/d] 36% 9,689 37% 7,846 23% Gas [Mcf/d] 64% 105,280 63% 78,846 34% Combined [BOE/d] 100% 27,236 100% 20,987 30%

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the first half of 2022, Kelt determined that additional gas processing capacity expected to be made available to the Company in the Wembley/Pipestone area at a third-party facility was postponed until later in 2023 or early in 2024. As a result, during the second half of 2022, Kelt's drilling program was focused on its Charlie Lake play at Spirit River and Wembley where production rates are weighted towards high netback light oil. The Company expanded its gas compression and oil handling facilities at Spirit River to accommodate production growth.

The start-up of the expanded facility was delayed to January 2023 due to the extreme cold weather experienced in December 2022. Initial production rates from the Charlie Lake wells that have recently been brought on-stream have exceeded type curve expectations.

The gross 100% working interest IP30 rates (estimated sales volumes) are summarized as follows:

Spirit River 103/4-1 (sfc 4-5): 1,318 BOE/d (71% oil and NGLs): 100% Kelt

Spirit River 102/12-1 (sfc 4-5): 1,386 BOE/d (76% oil and NGLs): 100% Kelt (IP13 - on-stream Feb/1/2023)

Spirit River 100/2-22 (sfc 8-27): 1,332 BOE/d (86% oil and NGLs): 96% Kelt

Spirit River 100/9-25 (sfc 8-27): 1,052 BOE/d (47% oil and NGLs): 100% Kelt

Wembley 100/1-24 (sfc 16-26): 1,499 BOE/d (72% oil and NGLs): 60% Kelt

At Pouce Coupe North, the Company has assembled 32 net sections of Charlie Lake rights and has drilled its first horizontal well in the area. In addition, Kelt re-completed nine vertical wells in the Charlie Lake formation at Pouce Coupe North. These wells were brought on production in late January and in February into an expanded gas compression and oil battery facility. Additional activity in the area is planned for 2023.

Based on field estimates, total Company production for the month of January is estimated to be approximately 31,000 BOE per day weighted 38% oil and NGLs and 62% gas. Three additional Charlie Lake wells are expected to be brought on-stream in February 2023, two at Spirit River (sfc 4-8) and one at Wembley (sfc 16-8).

Kelt is pleased with the success of its drilling program in 2022 and the corresponding results that are reflected in significant growth in oil and gas reserves during the year. The Company remains optimistic about the energy industry and its ability to provide shareholders with high rates of return on capital deployed. Kelt expects to continue to reinvest cash flow into developing its high-quality Montney and Charlie Lake plays.

Management looks forward to providing shareholders with its 2022 year-end financial results on March 3, 2023.

