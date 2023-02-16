Continued expansion of Danavation's footprint across Canada with contracts for four new locations to be outfitted with Digital Smart Labels

Securing a steady stream of new and existing brands to implement Danavation's solution demonstrates ongoing sales success and market share capture

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that the Company has secured new contracts pertaining to four additional installations of our innovative Digital Smart Labels. Since the beginning of 2023 alone, Danavation has announced installations of our Digital Smart Labels into ten new retail locations across Canada and the U.S.

These new installations include the continued roll-out to the second and third installations for Palma Pasta in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), following on the heels of Danavation's success with the first Palma Pasta installation in Mississauga, announced on May 05, 2022. Through its initial installation, Palma Pasta found that Danavation's Digital Smart Labels and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution helped to automate in-store operations and drove improved margins by increasing staff efficiency and reducing costs associated with inaccurate shelf pricing. These installations are expected to be complete by late spring, 2023.

Danavation is also deploying our Digital Smart LabelsTM for two new customers in Ontario, one of which is CSR Building Supplies (CSR), the largest specialist drywall and finishing tool superstore in Canada. CSR has contracted to install Danavation's solution into its main location, with a second potential install predicated on the success of the first. The second new customer is a specialty appliance retailer in Ontario, where Danavation will install Digital Smart LabelsTM into one location in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Each installation represents incremental success in further building our client base and the total number of locations leveraging our Digital Smart Labels, both of which are key contributors to the Company's long-term goal of realizing meaningful revenue expansion," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Continuing to secure new installations - whether for smaller, boutique stores or national big box retailers - is at the heart of Danavation's business model and a testament to our ability to foster trusted relationships across North America."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

For further information, please contact:

John Ricci

President & Chief Executive Officer

hello@danavation.com

Kyle Nazareth

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 289-892-3974 | investors@danavation.com

