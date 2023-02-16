CBIZ, Inc.: Cbiz Reports Fourth-quarter And Full-year 2022 Results

FOURTH-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 21.5%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 10.1%
FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 27.8%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 10.9%
- GAAP EPS UP 52.3%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 28.3%
- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 48.6%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 28.1%
2023 OUTLOOK:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 8% TO 10%
- GAAP EPS UP 15% TO 17%; $2.31 TO $2.36
- ADJUSTED EPS UP 11% TO 13%; $2.36 TO $2.41
CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2022.
For the 2022 fourth quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $295.0 million, an increase of $52.2 million, or 21.5%, compared with $242.8 million reported for the same period in 2021. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $27.7 million, or 11.4%, to fourth-quarter 2022 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $24.5 million, or 10.1%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Loss from continuing operations was $11.5 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $9.6 million for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted loss from continuing operations was $10.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $9.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a loss of $4.4 million, compared with a loss of $5.0 million for the same period in 2021.
For the full year ended December 31, 2022, CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,412.0 million, an increase of $307.1 million, or 27.8%, over the $1,104.9 million for the same period in 2021. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $187.2 million, or 16.9%, to revenue growth in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Same-unit revenue increased by $119.9 million, or 10.9%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $105.4 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared with $70.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted income from continuing operations was $111.4 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the full year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $89.3 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months was $190.1 million, compared with $148.5 million for the same period in 2021.
As previously announced, in the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a nonrecurring settlement charge of $30.5 million and a $6.3 million non-recurring gain on sale of operations. These items were eliminated to arrive at Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 . In 2022, the Company incurred approximately $10.5 million non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the Marks Paneth acquisition and recorded a $2.4 million gain related to the sale of a book of business in the property and casualty line of service. These items were eliminated to arrive at Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2022. Schedules reconciling Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included in this release.
For the full year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 2.8 million shares of its common stock on the open market. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on December 31, 2022, was $265.7 million with $319.9 million of unused borrowing capacity and leverage of approximately 1.5X Adjusted EBITDA.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2022 was a year to be celebrated at CBIZ. I am proud to report exceptional results for the past year with strong growth across every major service line. In addition to continued demand for the core essential services that we provide to our clients regardless of business climate, we experienced very high demand for our more specialty and project-based advisory services as well."
"2022 also proved to be an important year for our strategic acquisition activity as we capitalized on a robust pipeline of opportunities, which added approximately $155 million of annualized revenue with the transactions that we closed." Grisko continued, "With the February 1, 2023, acquisition of Somerset contributing approximately $55 million of annualized revenue, momentum with M&A has continued into 2023. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the addition of Somerset will strengthen our presence in the important Midwest region of the country."
"As we look to 2023, we expect to continue to perform well despite the economic uncertainties ahead. With the essential and recurring nature of our core services, combined with a strong balance sheet and steady cash flow, we are well-positioned going into 2023," Grisko concluded.
2023 Outlook
- The Company expects revenue to grow within a range of 8% to 10% over the prior year.
- The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 28%. The increased rate, up from 25.5% in 2022, will impact diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.08 .
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 51.0 to 51.5 million shares.
- The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 15% to 17%, to $2.31 to $2.36 per share over the $2.01 per share reported for 2022.
- The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 11% to 13%, to $2.36 to $2.41 per share over the Adjusted earnings per share of $2.13 per share reported for 2022.
Conference Call
About CBIZ
CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States . Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 offices in 33 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits and perceived advantages of an acquisition may not be achieved; the impact of COVID-19 or governmental rules related to public health issues on the Company's business, operations and clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO, other key employees, producers and service personnel; the effects of any potential cyber-attacks; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental laws or regulation affecting the Company's clients, business, business services operations, or business models. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
CBIZ, INC.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 295,043
100.0 %
$ 242,828
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
302,560
102.5
246,402
101.5
Gross loss
(7,517)
(2.5)
(3,574)
(1.5)
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
11,895
4.0
14,816
6.1
Operating loss
(19,412)
(6.5)
(18,390)
(7.6)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(2,830)
(0.9)
(1,016)
(0.4)
Gain (loss) on sale of operations, net
102
-
(390)
(0.2)
Other income, net (1) (2)
5,694
1.9
6,212
2.6
Total other income, net
2,966
1.0
4,806
2.0
Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit
(16,446)
(5.5)
(13,584)
(5.6)
Income tax benefit
(4,953)
(3,971)
Loss from continuing operations
(11,493)
(3.9)
(9,613)
(4.0)
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(5)
(7)
Net loss
$ (11,498)
(3.9) %
$ (9,620)
(4.0) %
Diluted loss per share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.23)
$ (0.19)
Discontinued operations
-
-
Net loss
$ (0.23)
$ (0.19)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
50,538
51,899
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ (4,351)
$ (5,021)
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ (0.21)
$ (0.19)
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating expenses
$ 5,748
1.9 %
$ 6,152
2.5 %
Corporate general and administrative expenses
926
0.3 %
908
0.4 %
Other income, net
6,674
2.3 %
7,060
2.9 %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross (loss) margin
$ (7,517)
$ 5,748
$ (1,769)
(0.6) %
$ (3,574)
$ 6,152
$ 2,578
1.1 %
Operating loss
(19,412)
6,674
(12,738)
(4.3) %
(18,390)
7,060
(11,330)
(4.7) %
Other income (expense), net
5,694
(6,674)
(980)
(0.3) %
6,212
(7,060)
(848)
(0.3) %
Loss from continuing operations before
(16,446)
-
(16,446)
(5.6) %
(13,584)
-
(13,584)
(5.6) %
(2)
Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $0.5 million and $0.8
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable
CBIZ, INC.
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 1,411,979
100.0 %
$ 1,104,925
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
1,188,612
84.2
945,635
85.6
Gross margin
223,367
15.8
159,290
14.4
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
55,023
3.8
56,150
5.1
Legal settlement, net
-
-
30,468
2.7
Operating income
168,344
12.0
72,672
6.6
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(8,039)
(0.6)
(3,868)
(0.4)
Gain on sale of operations, net
413
-
5,995
0.5
Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)
(19,225)
(1.4)
18,241
1.7
Total other (expense) income, net
(26,851)
(2.0)
20,368
1.8
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
141,493
10.0
93,040
8.4
Income tax expense
36,121
22,129
Income from continuing operations
105,372
7.5
70,911
6.4
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(18)
(24)
Net income
$ 105,354
7.5 %
$ 70,887
6.4 %
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 2.01
$ 1.32
Discontinued operations
-
-
Net income
$ 2.01
$ 1.32
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,388
53,723
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 190,143
$ 148,459
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 2.13
$ 1.66
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating (income) expenses
$ (17,252)
(1.2) %
$ 17,317
1.6 %
Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses
(2,393)
(0.2) %
2,168
0.2 %
Other (expense) income, net
(19,645)
(1.4) %
19,485
1.8 %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 223,367
$ (17,252)
$ 206,115
14.6 %
$ 159,290
$ 17,317
$ 176,607
16.0 %
Operating income
168,344
(19,645)
148,699
10.5 %
72,672
19,485
92,157
8.3 %
Other (expense) income, net
(19,225)
19,645
420
- %
18,241
(19,485)
(1,244)
(0.1) %
Income from continuing operations
141,493
-
141,493
10.0 %
93,040
-
93,040
8.4 %
(2)
Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $2.4 million
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 202,016
$ 156,056
1,010,068
734,026
Benefits and Insurance Services
81,746
76,667
358,007
332,323
National Practices
11,281
10,105
43,904
38,576
Total
$ 295,043
$ 242,828
$ 1,411,979
$ 1,104,925
Gross Margin
Financial Services (1)
(8,242)
(3,338)
$ 160,030
$ 125,788
Benefits and Insurance Services
12,357
8,765
67,620
60,673
National Practices
1,298
1,153
4,703
4,082
Operating expenses - unallocated (2):
Other expense
(7,182)
(4,002)
(26,238)
(13,936)
Deferred compensation
(5,748)
(6,152)
17,252
(17,317)
Total
$ (7,517)
$ (3,574)
$ 223,367
$ 159,290
(1)
Gross margin for the Financial Services practice group included approximately $0.8 million and $6.7 million one-time and non-recurring integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income, net."
CBIZ, INC.
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 105,354
$ 70,887
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
32,895
27,078
Gain on sale of operations, net
(413)
(5,995)
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
1,173
3,054
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
2,435
2,367
Stock-based compensation expense
14,689
11,407
Other noncash adjustments
12,060
9,108
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
168,193
117,906
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
(42,043)
13,272
Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations
126,150
131,178
Operating cash used in discontinued operations
(18)
(24)
Net cash provided by operating activities
126,132
131,154
Net cash used in investing activities
(99,118)
(82,010)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,343)
(69,005)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,671
(19,861)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 150,474
$ 170,335
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 160,145
$ 150,474
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,697
$ 1,997
Restricted cash
28,487
30,383
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
126,961
118,094
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 160,145
$ 150,474
CBIZ, INC.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
4,697
1,997
Restricted cash
28,487
30,383
Accounts receivable, net
334,498
242,168
Current assets before funds held for clients
397,113
293,765
Funds held for clients
171,313
157,909
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
951,702
840,783
Total assets
1,879,124
1,627,934
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
338,940
265,174
Client fund obligations
173,467
158,115
Total long-term debt
263,654
154,851
Total liabilities
1,165,672
923,386
Treasury stock
(824,778)
(694,716)
Total stockholders' equity
713,452
704,548
Debt to equity
37.0 %
22.0 %
Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)
74
71
Shares outstanding
50,180
52,038
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
51,502
52,637
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,388
53,723
(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve-month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP.
CBIZ, INC.
Three Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended December
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Loss) Income from continuing operations
$ (11,493)
$ (9,613)
$ 105,372
$ 70,911
Interest expense
2,830
1,016
8,039
3,868
Income tax (benefit) expense
(4,953)
(3,971)
36,121
22,129
(Gain) loss on sale of operations, net
(102)
390
(413)
(5,995)
Gain on sale of assets, net (2)
-
-
(2,391)
-
Legal settlement, net
-
-
-
30,468
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (3)
-
-
1,329
-
Integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth (3)
1,179
-
9,191
-
Depreciation
2,853
2,771
11,231
10,781
Amortization
5,335
4,386
21,664
16,297
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (4,351)
$ (5,021)
$ 190,143
$ 148,459
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "(Loss) Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
This gain is related to a sale of a book of business in CBIZ's property and casualty line of service, and is recorded in Other income (expense), net.
(3)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
CBIZ, INC.
Three Months Ended December
Three Months Ended
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Loss from continuing operations
$ (11,493)
$ (0.23)
$ (9,613)
$ (0.19)
Adjustments:
Integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth (4)
1,179
0.02
-
-
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(355)
-
-
-
Adjusted loss from continuing operations
$ (10,669)
$ (0.21)
$ (9,613)
$ (0.19)
Twelve Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 105,372
$ 2.01
$ 70,911
$ 1.32
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net (2)
-
-
(6,311)
(0.12)
Gain on sale of assets, net(3)
(2,391)
(0.05)
-
-
Legal settlement, net
-
-
30,468
0.57
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (4)
1,329
0.03
-
-
Integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth (4)
9,191
0.18
-
-
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(2,075)
(0.04)
(5,746)
(0.11)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 111,426
$ 2.13
$ 89,322
$ 1.66
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "(Loss) Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
This gain related to a one-time non-recurring gain from the sale of an operation in CBIZ's Benefit and Insurance Services practice group.
(3)
This gain is related to a sale of a book of business in CBIZ's property and casualty line of service, and is recorded in Other income (expense), net.
(4)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
CBIZ, INC.
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Low
High
Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance
$ 2.31
$ 2.36
Integration cost related to Somerset acquisition
0.05
0.05
Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance
$ 2.36
$ 2.41
GAAP Diluted EPS for 2022
$ 2.01
$ 2.01
Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2022
$ 2.13
$ 2.13
GAAP Diluted EPS Range
15 %
17 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
11 %
13 %
