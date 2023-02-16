Stepan Company: Stepan Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year 2022 Earnings

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Reported net income was $10.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, versus $17.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $13.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share versus $22.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume decreased 17% versus the prior year.

Surfactant operating income was $21.8 million versus $32.4 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 15% decline in global sales volume that was partially offset by improved product and customer mix. The lower sales volume was mostly due to lower global commodity laundry demand, lower demand within the North American Personal Care end market and customer inventory destocking. Higher global demand in the Agricultural and Institutional Cleaning end markets partially offset the above.

Polymer operating income was $3.0 million versus $12.9 million in the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a 23% decline in global sales volume, including a 21% volume decline in Rigid Polyols and lower demand in the Specialty Polyols and Phthalic Anhydride businesses. The lower demand reflects customer inventory destocking, lower construction-related activities and general economic concerns.

Specialty Product operating income was $6.6 million versus $2.1 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to improved margins and customer mix within the medium chain triglycerides (MCT) product line and order timing differences within the food and flavor business.

The effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus the prior year.

Full Year Highlights

Reported net income for full year 2022 was a record $147.2 million, or $6.38 per diluted share, versus $137.8 million, or $5.92 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was a record $153.5 million, or $6.65 per diluted share, versus $143.5 million, or $6.16 per diluted share, in the prior year. Total Company sales volume declined 7% versus the prior year driven by a 12% decline in the second half of 2022.

The Surfactant segment delivered operating income of $162.7 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Surfactant global sales volume was down 6% primarily due to lower global commodity laundry demand, raw material constraints and customer inventory destocking efforts. Higher demand for products sold into the Functional Products and Institutional Cleaning end markets partially offset the above. The Polymer segment delivered $82.9 million of operating income, up 13% versus the prior year. Global Polymer sales volume declined 7% versus the prior year due to customer inventory destocking and lower construction-related activities, primarily in the second half of the year. Specialty Product operating income was $29.9 million versus $14.2 million in the prior year.

The effect of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net income by $5.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, versus the prior year.

* Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures which exclude deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled stock appreciation rights (SARs) income/expense, certain environmental remediation-related costs as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.

"The Company delivered record full year earnings in 2022 despite significant inflation across many cost elements, supply chain challenges, a slow down in demand across most end use markets and customer destocking efforts during the second half of the year. Both reported net income and adjusted net income were up 7% versus 2021," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For the fourth quarter, both Surfactant and Polymer operating income were significantly impacted by customer and channel inventory destocking. We saw lower demand, particularly in construction-related markets, consumer commodity laundry and from our Tier 2/3 customers. In addition, Surfactant results were negatively impacted by higher expenses associated with our transition to low 1,4 dioxane capabilities, while Polymer results were negatively impacted by higher planned maintenance activity in our North American Phthalic Anhydride plant. These headwinds were partially offset by improved product and customer mix inclusive of double digit sales volume growth into the Agricultural end market. Specialty Product results improved significantly due to margin improvement and customer mix."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Net Sales $ 627,176



$ 610,027





3 %

$ 2,773,270



$ 2,345,966





18 % Operating Income $ 11,691



$ 19,997





(42) %

$ 207,336



$ 170,781





21 % Net Income Attributable to Stepan $ 10,834



$ 16,995





(36) %

$ 147,153



$ 137,804





7 % Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.47



$ 0.73





(36) %

$ 6.38



$ 5.92





8 %



































Adjusted Net Income * $ 13,456



$ 22,493





(40) %

$ 153,473



$ 143,499





7 % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share * $ 0.59



$ 0.97





(39) %

$ 6.65



$ 6.16





8 %





* See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share.



Summary of Fourth Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense, cash-settled SARs income/expense, certain environmental remediation costs and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

Deferred Compensation: The 2022 fourth quarter reported net income includes $2.0 million of after-tax expense versus $2.2 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

The 2022 fourth quarter reported net income includes $2.0 million of after-tax expense versus $2.2 million of after-tax expense in the prior year. Cash-Settled SARs: These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. Reported net income in both the 2022 and 2021 fourth quarters include $0.2 million of after-tax expense.

These management incentive instruments provide cash to participants equal to the appreciation on the price of specified shares of Company stock over a specified period of time. Because income or expense is recognized merely on the movement in the price of Company stock it has been excluded, similar to deferred compensation, to arrive at adjusted net income. Reported net income in both the 2022 and 2021 fourth quarters include $0.2 million of after-tax expense. Business Restructuring and Asset Disposition: The 2022 fourth quarter reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure. The fourth quarter of 2021 includes a $2.0 million after-tax loss on the sale of one of the Company's corporate headquarters buildings and $0.3 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure.

The 2022 fourth quarter reported net income includes $0.1 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure. The fourth quarter of 2021 includes a $2.0 million after-tax loss on the sale of one of the Company's corporate headquarters buildings and $0.3 million of after-tax decommissioning expense related to the Company's Canadian plant closure. Environmental Remediation - The fourth quarter of 2022 reported net income includes $0.4 million of after-tax expense versus $0.8 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 3% year-over-year primarily due to higher selling prices that were mainly attributable to the pass-through of higher raw material and input costs as well as improved product and customer mix. These higher selling prices were largely offset by a 17% decrease in global sales volume and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

Volume



(17) %



(7) % Selling Price & Mix



24 %



30 % Foreign Translation



(4) %



(5) % Total



3 %



18 %

Segment Results





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Net Sales



































Surfactants

$ 454,534



$ 420,123





8 %

$ 1,882,745



$ 1,562,795





20 % Polymers

$ 148,309



$ 173,676





(15) %

$ 789,080



$ 713,440





11 % Specialty Products

$ 24,333



$ 16,228





50 %

$ 101,445



$ 69,731





45 % Total Net Sales

$ 627,176



$ 610,027





3 %

$ 2,773,270



$ 2,345,966





18 %





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Operating Income



































Surfactants

$ 21,752



$ 32,441





(33) %

$ 162,746



$ 165,999





(2) % Polymers

$ 2,992



$ 12,862





(77) %

$ 82,897



$ 73,591





13 % Specialty Products

$ 6,649



$ 2,126





213 %

$ 29,895



$ 14,178





111 % Segment Operating Income

$ 31,393



$ 47,429





(34) %

$ 275,538



$ 253,768





9 % Corporate Expenses

$ (19,702)



$ (27,432)





(28) %

$ (68,202)



$ (82,987)





(18) % Consolidated Operating Income

$ 11,691



$ 19,997





(42) %

$ 207,336



$ 170,781





21 %

Total segment operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $16.0 million, or 34%, versus the prior year quarter. Total segment operating income for full year 2022 increased $21.8 million, or 9%, versus the prior year.

Surfactant net sales were $454.5 million for the quarter, an 8% increase versus the prior year. Selling prices were up 26% primarily due to the pass-through of higher raw material and input costs as well as improved product and customer mix. Sales volume decreased 15% year-over-year primarily due to lower global commodity laundry demand, lower demand within the North American Personal Care end market and customer inventory destocking. Higher global demand for products sold into the Agricultural and Institutional Cleaning end markets partially offset the above. The unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 3%. Surfactant operating income for the quarter decreased $10.7 million versus the prior year primarily due to the 15% decline in sales volume and higher expenses associated with the Company's transition to low 1,4 dioxane capabilities.

Polymer net sales were $148.3 million for the quarter, a 15% decrease versus the prior year. Selling prices increased 14% primarily due to the pass through of higher raw material and input costs. Sales volume decreased 23% in the quarter primarily due to a 21% decline in Rigid Polyols and lower demand in the Specialty Polyols and Phthalic Anhydride businesses. The lower demand reflects customer inventory destocking, lower construction-related activities and general economic concerns. The translation impact of a stronger U.S. dollar negatively impacted net sales by 6%. Polymer operating income decreased $9.9 million versus the prior year primarily due to the 23% decrease in global sales volume and higher costs associated with planned maintenance activity at the Company's North American Phthalic Anhydride plant

Specialty Product net sales were $24.3 million for the quarter, a 50% increase versus the prior year. Sales volume was down 6% between years while operating income increased $4.5 million . The operating income increase was primarily attributable to improved margins and customer mix within the MCT product line and order timing differences within our food and flavor business.

Corporate Expenses





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands)

2022



2021



%

Change



2022



2021



%

Change

Total - Corporate Expenses

$ 19,702



$ 27,432





(28) %

$ 68,202



$ 82,987





(18) % Less:



































Deferred Compensation Expense

$ 3,645



$ 4,747





(23) %

$ (9,393)



$ 6,895





(236) % Business Restructuring and Asset Disposition

$ 83



$ 3,086





(97) %

$ 308



$ 3,353





(91) % Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 481



$ 1,031





(53) %

$ 11,483



$ 1,977





481 % Adjusted Corporate Expense

$ 15,493



$ 18,568





(17) %

$ 65,804



$ 70,762





(7) %



* See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation, business restructuring and environmental costs, decreased $3.1 million, or 17% for the quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower incentive-based compensation expenses, lower consulting expenses and the favorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Income Taxes

The Company's full year effective tax rate was 22.0% in 2022 versus 20.1% in 2021. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to non-recurring favorable tax benefits recognized in 2021.

Shareholder Return

The Company paid $8.1 million of dividends to shareholders and repurchased $2.7 million of Company stock in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year the Company paid $30.6 million of dividends and repurchased $24.9 million of Company stock. The Company has $125.1 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. With the cash dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company has increased its dividend on the Company's common stock for the 55th consecutive year.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's total debt increased by $22.2 million and cash increased by $8.1 million versus September 30, 2022. The increase in debt primarily reflects borrowings against the Company's revolving credit facility that were partially offset by scheduled debt repayments. The Company's net debt level increased $14.1 million versus September 30, 2022 and the net debt ratio remained constant at 26% (Net Debt and Net Debt Ratios are non-GAAP measures).

($ in millions) 12/31/22



9/30/22



6/30/22



3/31/22



12/31/21

Net Debt



























Total Debt $ 587.1



$ 564.9



$ 526.0



$ 537.1



$ 363.6

Cash

173.8





165.7





194.6





236.0





159.2

Net Debt $ 413.3



$ 399.2



$ 331.4



$ 301.1



$ 204.4

Equity

1,166.1





1,130.2





1,125.7





1,116.7





1,074.2

Net Debt + Equity $ 1,579.4



$ 1,529.4



$ 1,457.1



$ 1,417.8



$ 1,278.6

Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)

26 %



26 %



23 %



21 %



16 %

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions) 12/31/22



9/30/22



6/30/22



3/31/22



12/31/21

Net Receivables $ 436.9



$ 476.2



$ 518.8



$ 504.5



$ 419.5

Inventories

402.5





397.6





340.7





308.4





305.5

Accounts Payable

(375.7)





(350.1)





(366.2)





(350.8)





(323.4)



$ 463.7



$ 523.7



$ 493.3



$ 462.1



$ 401.6



The Company had full year capital expenditures of $301.6 million in 2022 versus $194.5 million in the prior year. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to increased expenditures in the U.S. for the advancement of the Company's new alkoxylation facility in Pasadena, Texas, which is expected to provide flexible capacity of 75,000 metric tons per year, and new capability and capacity to produce ether sulfates that meet new regulatory limits on 1,4 dioxane.

2023 Outlook

"The Company delivered record income in 2022 and I want to thank all our employees for their excellent work. We have now delivered three consecutive years of record earnings," said Scott Behrens, President and Chief Executive Officer."Looking forward, we believe 2023 will be challenged by continued elevated inflation and high interest rates. We believe this macro environment could negatively impact consumer demand and construction-related activity which will affect both our Surfactant and Polymer businesses. Additionally, we believe higher overall cost inflation, higher depreciation and pre-start up expenses associated with our new Pasadena site, will challenge our ability to deliver earnings growth in 2023. We are seeking to partially offset these 2023 headwinds with productivity improvements, pricing increases where possible, and furthering our efforts to improve product and customer mix. Despite this projected macro environment, we remain committed to executing our long-term growth strategy."

Corporate Profile

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia .

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com

More information about Stepan's sustainability program can be found on the Sustainability page at www.stepan.com

Table I

STEPAN COMPANY

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net Sales

$ 627,176



$ 610,027



$ 2,773,270



$ 2,345,966

Cost of Sales



559,416





526,774





2,346,201





1,950,156

Gross Profit



67,760





83,253





427,069





395,810

Operating Expenses:























Selling



13,122





14,906





59,030





59,186

Administrative



22,678





23,466





102,177





92,906

Research, Development and Technical Services



16,541





17,051





66,633





62,689

Deferred Compensation Expense



3,645





4,747





(9,393)





6,895







55,986





60,170





218,447





221,676



























Goodwill Impairment



-





-





978





-

Business Restructuring and Asset Disposition



83





3,086





308





3,353



























Operating Income



11,691





19,997





207,336





170,781



























Other Income (Expense):























Interest, Net



(2,555)





(1,063)





(9,809)





(5,753)

Other, Net



175





3,303





(8,824)





7,509







(2,380)





2,240





(18,633)





1,756



























Income Before Income Taxes



9,311





22,237





188,703





172,537

Provision for Income Taxes



(1,523)





5,179





41,550





34,642

Net Income



10,834





17,058





147,153





137,895

Net (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests



-





(63)





-





(91)

Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company

$ 10,834



$ 16,995



$ 147,153



$ 137,804

Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company























Basic

$ 0.48



$ 0.74



$ 6.46



$ 6.01

Diluted

$ 0.47



$ 0.73



$ 6.38



$ 5.92

Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common

Share Attributable to Stepan Company























Basic



22,685





22,868





22,781





22,922

Diluted



22,994





23,254





23,064





23,287





























Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share *





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022



EPS



2021



EPS



2022



EPS



2021



EPS

Net Income Reported

$ 10,834



$ 0.47



$ 16,995



$ 0.73



$ 147,153



$ 6.38



$ 137,804



$ 5.92





































































































Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ 2,000



$ 0.09



$ 2,168



$ 0.09



$ (2,369)



$ (0.10)



$ 1,484



$ 0.06

Business Restructuring/Asset Disposition Exp.

$ 62



$ 0.00



$ 2,343



$ 0.10



$ 231



$ 0.01



$ 2,543



$ 0.11

Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ 194



$ 0.01



$ 203



$ 0.01



$ (270)



$ (0.01)



$ 165



$ 0.01

Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 366



$ 0.02



$ 784



$ 0.04



$ 8,728



$ 0.37



$ 1,503



$ 0.06



















































Adjusted Net Income

$ 13,456



$ 0.59



$ 22,493



$ 0.97



$ 153,473



$ 6.65



$ 143,499



$ 6.16







* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022



EPS



2021



EPS



2022



EPS



2021



EPS

Pre-Tax Adjustments















































Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense

$ 2,631









$ 2,853









$ (3,117)









$ 1,952







Business Restructuring/Asset Disposition Exp.

$ 83









$ 3,086









$ 308









$ 3,353







Cash-Settled SARs (Income) Expense

$ 255









$ 267









$ (354)









$ 217







Environmental Remediation Expense

$ 481









$ 1,031









$ 11,483









$ 1,977







Total Pre-Tax Adjustments

$ 3,450









$ 7,237









$ 8,320









$ 7,499

























































Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments

$ (828)









$ (1,739)









$ (2,000)









$ (1,804)

























































After-Tax Adjustments

$ 2,622



$ 0.12



$ 5,498



$ 0.24



$ 6,320



$ 0.27



$ 5,695



$ 0.24





































































Table III Deferred Compensation Plans



The full effect of the deferred compensation plans on quarterly pre-tax income was $2.6 million of expense versus $2.9 million of expense in the prior year. The year-to-date impact was $3.1 million of pre-tax income versus $2.0 million of pre-tax expense in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plans results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plans fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Company common stock were as follows:





2022



2021





12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31



12/31



9/30



6/30



3/31

Stepan Company

$ 106.46



$ 93.67



$ 101.35



$ 98.81



$ 124.29



$ 112.94



$ 120.27



$ 127.11





































































The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below:





Three Months Ended

December 31



Twelve Months Ended

December 31

($ in thousands)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Deferred Compensation























Operating Income (Expense)

$ (3,645)



$ (4,747)



$ 9,393



$ (6,895)

Other, net - Mutual Fund Gain (Loss)



1,014





1,894





(6,276)





4,943

Total Pretax

$ (2,631)



$ (2,853)



$ 3,117



$ (1,952)

Total After Tax

$ (2,000)



$ (2,168)



$ 2,369



$ (1,484)



Table IV Effects of Foreign Currency Translation



The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign currency exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income statement line items for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022 as compared to 2021:

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

December 31



Increase (Decrease)



Change Due to Foreign Currency Translation



Twelve Months Ended

December 31



Increase (Decrease)



Change Due to Foreign Currency Translation





2022



2021















2022



2021













Net Sales

$ 627.2



$ 610.0



$ 17.2



$ (22.5)



$ 2,773.3



$ 2,346.0



$ 427.3



$ (95.4)

Gross Profit



67.8





83.3





(15.5)





(1.4)





427.1





395.8





31.3





(11.1)

Operating Income



11.7





20.0





(8.3)





(0.7)





207.3





170.8





36.5





(7.4)

Pretax Income



9.3





22.2





(12.9)





(0.4)





188.7





172.5





16.2





(7.2)



Table V Stepan Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS











Current Assets

$ 1,044,802



$ 913,368

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net



1,073,297





850,604

Other Assets



315,073





301,640

Total Assets

$ 2,433,172



$ 2,065,612

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities

$ 670,649



$ 500,476

Deferred Income Taxes



10,179





12,491

Long-term Debt



455,029





322,862

Other Non-current Liabilities



131,250





155,590

Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity



1,166,065





1,074,193

Noncontrolling Interest



-





-

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,433,172



$ 2,065,612



