Pan African Resources (PAF) announced its FY23 interim results in the context of known production results and a JSE listing requirement paragraph 3(b) trading statement that indicated both earnings per share and headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the range 1.40-1.64c at the interim stage. In the event, HEPS and EPS for the six-month period were exactly in the middle of the guided range at 1.52c/share. In the wake of the H123 results, we have upgraded our forecast for normalised HEPS for FY23 from 3.82c/share to 4.17c/share (assuming the gold price remains at US$1,835/oz for the remainder of the year). NB Our upgrade would have been to 3.91c/share had our gold price forecast for the balance of the year remained unchanged at US$1,749/oz. Further out, we estimate that development of additional productive assets will increase PAF's production to c 250koz in 2026 and its normalised HEPS to c 6.00c/share.

