Lightleaf's new 110 W PV module features monocrystalline solar cells from SunPower Maxeon, with 25.1% efficiency. It has a rigid carbon-fiber foam foundation instead of glass, and weighs just 2.5 kg.Lightleaf has developed a new carbon fiber 110 W PV module for boat applications. "Our latest product is aimed at the marine market, targeting sail and power boats with limited space where weight, functionality, and looks are important," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "We've designed a panel, the seaLeaf, with integrated hardware, but also have panels with interchangeable mounting kits ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...