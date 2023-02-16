Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO will be presenting on March 2nd at 10:10 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Copper Fox Metals is an exploration and development company focused on copper in Canada and the United States. The Company has 2 development stage projects, a joint venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek project located in British Columbia and its Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Arizona. The Company also has three exploration stage projects, the Eaglehead project in British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain projects located in Arizona.

Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Jason Shepherd

8444642820

jason@copperfoxmetals.com

investor@copperfoxmetals.com