Adelaide, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Alexander Scanlon, MD & CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 10:50am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.



About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.68Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia. Barton is well funded and is aggressively expanding its Tarcoola and Tunkillia Gold Projects in support of large-scale development options. The Company's ambition is to establish a +2Moz Au Resources base and develop South Australia's largest independent gold producer (+150,000ozpa) within 5 years. Barton's Central Gawler Mill processed ore from its Tarcoola Gold Project during 2017- 2018 with ~94% recoveries, providing a platform for earlier 'Stage 1' operations and toll milling options for multiple regional explorers.

