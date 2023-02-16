Perth, Western Australia, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Andrew Strickland, Executive, BD will be presenting on March 2nd at 3:30PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited is an Australian based battery materials developer. The Company is focused on building an integrated upstream and downstream battery metals processing business in Vietnam that produces Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (NCM) Precursor products for Asia's growing Lithium-ion battery industry. The Company's projects include Ta Khoa Nickel Project, Ta Khoa Refinery and Gold Bridge Project. It owns a 90% interest in Ta Khoa, which is located approximately 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. The Ta Khoa Refinery is designed to have a refining capacity of 400 kilotons-per-annum (ktpa), with feedstock provided from a combination of concentrate from the Ta Khoa Nickel Project and third-party feed sources. The Gold Bridge Project covers approximately 367 square kilometers of tenure and is located 180 kilometers north of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada.

