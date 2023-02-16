Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc. (TSXV: NCX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Sam Lee will be presenting on March 2nd at 11:10 am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

About NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project in 2021 and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.

Nicholas Van Dyk

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 638-2515

info@northisle.ca