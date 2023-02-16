Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - ShiftCarbon (formerly Tracesafe) (CSE: SHFT) (OTC Pink: SHIFF) (the "Company"), a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and an innovator in end-to-end decarbonization solutions, is pleased to introduce Focused Footprint for the marine industry, a feature that allows cruiseliners and transportation companies to calculate their carbon emissions through a series of guided steps that focus specifically on the marine industry.

Focused Footprint is a powerful tool within ShiftCarbon Measure that enables clients to quickly measure their climate impact through a series of guided steps that collect emissions information specific to the marine industry. By using the Focused Footprint, cruiseliners, and marine can dedicate their resources to measuring emissions for the scopes and categories relevant to their business operations.

"At ShiftCarbon, we know that making the first step towards measuring an organization's emissions can be overwhelming and resource intensive," said Qayyum Rajan, Head of Carbon Products at ShiftCarbon. "Focused Footprint is the easiest way to start on the journey towards decarbonization. After years of building relationships and products within the space, we are excited to finally roll out this feature to the marine industry."

According to McKinsey & Company's assessment, "carbon-accounting practices at most companies today are at a level where cost accounting was 40 years ago." The data is often spread across multiple spreadsheets and is processed using inconsistent emissions databases, while reports and dashboards for stakeholders are simply non-existent. This is why only 9% of surveyed companies are able to measure their emissions accurately and frequently with over half of firms acknowledging an error rate of as much as 40%.

The maritime sector relies heavily on fossil fuels and was responsible for releasing approximately 1.2 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) in 2020, accounting for roughly 3% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This amount is greater than the GHG emissions of the world's fifth emitting country. In response to the pressing need for decarbonization, many of the industry's stakeholders are urging immediate action. To address this, the International Maritime Organization has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by at least 40% by 2030 and aims to make efforts towards a 70% reduction by 2050.

About ShiftCarbon

Shiftcarbon provides an innovative platform for carbon accounting, offsets, and MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) automation. Businesses can use Shiftcarbon Measure to view a complete picture of their carbon emissions, without the need to hire external consultants or use manual calculations. Shiftcarbon Offset provides enterprises with powerful APIs that allow customers to embed carbon offsets into their business. Find more details on www.shiftcarbon.io.

ShiftCarbon also operates TraceSafe, a leading IoT cloud platform. The solution uses sensor technology to deliver precise and timely information, powering safer and smarter enterprise environments. With a presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe is trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education, and government. Find more details on www.tracesafe.io.

