Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - IBOX BANK proudly announces its position as one of the most profitable banks in Ukraine for the year 2022, according to the recently released report by the National Bank of Ukraine. Despite the challenges that arose from the outbreak of war in Ukraine, IBOX BANK managed to secure its place among the top ten most profitable banks in the country, ranking 7th with a profit of UAH 598 million.

As per the report, out of 67 banks in Ukraine, only 46 were profitable, and IBOX BANK's ability to maintain its position and profitability amidst such trying times is a testament to its strong business model and dedicated team.

IBOX BANK's transactional business strategy, combined with the development of new products and improvements to existing ones, has allowed the bank to strengthen its position in the market. In addition, the bank's flexible and fast IT infrastructure has provided the necessary support to maintain stability during these difficult times.

IBOX BANK's commitment to the community and the country remains unwavering. The bank and its employees have contributed over 70 million UAH to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and are actively involved in social projects and activities throughout the country.

"We have to fight for the country and the future on our front. Such agility allowed us to make almost the same profit in the first year of the war as in 2021. In addition, we have found new friends, allies, and customers. The thing is that the entire country was united by a common misfortune. We have become stronger. We will restore the economy of the country while the stable state of the banking sector is eloquent proof of that," said Alona Shevtsova, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IBOX BANK.

Looking ahead, IBOX BANK plans to continue expanding its operations, with the opening of eight new offices across the country in 2023. As a company, IBOX BANK is proud to have remained profitable and successful in the face of adversity and will continue to support the growth and development of the Ukrainian economy.

