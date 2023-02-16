ID Global Corporation: UTXO Technologies, Inc. Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp. Announces Progress Report on a Portion of the Company's IP Portfolio

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / (OTC PINK:IDGC) Nanocell Energy technologies eliminate Cobalt from chemical configuration of a Li-Ion power cell, which is crucial due to very limited Cobalt resources and its very high cost. The technologies feature unique material properties and superb performance in their class:

nano-CCL-LFP cathode - in combination with LTO anode and our eco-friendly low Fluor electrolyte delivers a battery where 95% of the material mass is non-combustible. Also, the unique material property - unlocked by application of 3-4nm Carbon Conductive Layer - protects the cell from surge currents by autonomously shrinking cells energy capacity, making it the safest battery and eliminating the need for battery-level surge protection electronics. The battery features very high power, up to 20C (e.g. 40kW power from 2kWh single unit / module). Applications include: maritime industry, household batteries, commercial and industrial buildings, gas stations, as well as large utility scale energy storage systems;

nano-CCL-LKMNO cathode - featuring energy density of over 1000 Wh per kilogram of a cathode material. This material technology provides opportunities to design batteries with the highest energy density. Applications include all kind of electric vehicles, drones, ROV's and aircrafts.

The material cost reduction is guaranteed by eliminating the most expensive component (Cobalt) from cell's chemical configuration and through use of the most advanced and cost-efficient nano-material deposition machines.

UTXO supports the Nanocell Energy consortium by providing advanced factory automation services based on proprietary edge computing platform and Digital Twin Simulator technology powered by Nvidia Omniverse. The Company runs Machine Learning Operations for the factories and power plant operators, aiming to maximize automation of production and logistics processes, following the principles of DevOps that include continuous deployment and integration. The UTXO's software house is based in Sopot, with DevOps facilities in Gdansk and Bydgoszcz (Poland) and administers over 100 software engineers, data scientists and IT infrastructure engineers, highly experienced in distributed microservices technologies such as Kubernetes and GPU-accelerated computing solutions, including Nvidia CUDA, TensorFlow, Merlin, Morpheus, Omniverse or Issac Sim. The Company offers IT solutions based on modern database architecture, known as Data Lake House, that is designed to securely store virtually any formats of big data with rapid availability for MLOps and seamless, unlimited scaleability of the hardware infrastructure.

UTXO's 2023 plans include investment into semi-industrial manufacturing line for the power cells where the first currently available materials can be manufactured and assembled into fully functional batteries.

This investment will allow scaling the manufacturing processes up to the giga-factory tiers.

"The Company is in the process of updating OTC Markets Financial Disclosure Statements, its various websites to include more detailed information on personnel, technologies, and various projects the collective companies and partners are working on, including a more detailed list of all the patents currently involved in day to day activities, integration and value," states UTXO CEO Marcin Michel.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.UTXO, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary hi-tech organization consisting of several teams experienced in advanced IT solutions, electronics, software and hardware development, as well as nano material science. The teams are dedicated to boost innovation in the energy sector, focused to take over the world with the distributed renewable energy solutions.

IDGC's Plan of Operations.

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

http://marcelli.pl/ www.utmosttech.com

Contact: info@idglobalcorp.io for more information

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739586/UTXO-Technologies-Inc-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-IDGlobal-Corp-Announces-Progress-Report-on-a-Portion-of-the-Companys-IP-Portfolio