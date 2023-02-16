SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Gains Entry to Manufacturing Market with BGM Electronic Services, Inc.

Provider to Ford, Chrysler and GM, BGM Electronic Services Seeks to Further Enhance Strong Safety Record

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that prominent product development and manufacturing firm BGM Electronic Services, Inc. (BGM) is implementing SOBRcheck as its new front line alcohol screening solution. This signals SOBRsafe's entry into the $4 billion1 U.S. manufacturing market.

BGM has been a long-standing provider for the likes of Ford, GM and Stellantis (Chrysler-Fiat). During the height of the COVID pandemic, General Motors contracted BGM for the GM/Ventec/U.S. Government Ventilator Project. BGM successfully delivered 390,000 electronic assemblies for 30,000 ventilators in just 150 days. This achievement was recognized by GM with the 2020 Supplier of the Year - Over Drive Achievement Award. BGM was recently acquired by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.

"We have a unique perspective on SOBRsafe's game-changing technology, as we are also the Company's outsourced supply chain partner," stated BGM President Terry Bishop. "In this role we have become intimately familiar with the technology's capabilities, and the implementation benefits for workplace safety and employee wellbeing. We have an outstanding safety record at BGM, and we have achieved this by continually evolving and refining our protocols. We believe SOBRcheck represents a significant leap forward in alcohol policy management, and we are proud to be both a provider and a customer of SOBRsafe."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO David Gandini, "We believe that SOBRcheck is ideal for manufacturing environments, and we can think of no better partner for industry entry than BGM. They know our technology and business inside and out, and have witnessed our detection performance on a daily basis for months. We feel that their own implementation of SOBRcheck is the highest form of validation. We are thankful for our relationship with BGM and excited about this expanded scope."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

