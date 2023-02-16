Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is proud to announce that further to the news release on February 14, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned Artificial Intelligence ("AI") subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), is set to present its latest innovation: Analytics GPT (Analytics Generative Pre-Trained Transformer). The Company will be hosting a webinar on February 27, 2023, to showcase a demo of its AI-powered tool that has been developed and used for years at the government level. The event will be hosted by Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

During the presentation, attendees will get an exclusive first look at how Analytics GPT works and how it has been helping Nexalogy's clients improve and optimize their business operations. This is an opportunity for businesses and the general public to see how Analytics GPT can enhance their lives and take advantage of the Company's latest technological advancements.

Don't miss the chance to discover how Nexalogy's Analytics GPT can transform data analysis, search engine optimization, forecasting, and decision-making! Register below for the demo and webinar and be a part of the next generation of AI solutions.

Webinar Details:

Date: Monday February 27, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM EST

Zoom Registration:

https://datametrex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HkKM0HfhRPu_P3DPT1iugQ

Attendees of the webinar are required to register by February 26, 2023, to secure their spot.

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil Analytics GPT, a project that we've been passionately developing for years and providing to our higher-level clients. This is a pivotal moment for us as we reveal how this powerful tool can simplify AI and GPT technology, making it more accessible and easy to use for everyone. We're thrilled to showcase the numerous use cases and examples of how Analytics GPT can significantly enhance business operations. Our technology has been delivering advanced AI solutions to businesses for years, and we're thrilled to finally make it more broadly available," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy's technology NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154982