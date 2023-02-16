Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Expansion adds development and manufacturing capacity for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates and antibody-drug conjugates

The Visp (CH) investment includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure

Additional manufacturing suites complement recent investments in Visp (CH) across small molecules and biologics development and manufacturing, including drug product Basel, Switzerland, 16 February 2023 - Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, announced today that a planned expansion of its bioconjugation facility in Visp (CH) is complete. The expansion includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure. It will support an extended customer portfolio, including companies entering clinical development. The investment enhances Lonza's capabilities and flexibility to support both clinical and commercial supply and will play a key role in meeting the growing market demand for bioconjugates. The new suites complement Lonza's recent investments and asset extensions in Visp (CH) in mammalian capacity, microbial development, drug product development and manufacturing, and HPAPI payload-linker manufacturing capacity. These continued investments into the Visp (CH) site provide a flexible solution for customers of all sizes at a single location. They are designed to help customers navigate the risks of a complex bioconjugation supply chain. In addition to the two new manufacturing suites, the expansion also includes an increase in process and analytical development and quality control capacity to support future portfolio growth. Stefan Egli, Vice President, Head of Bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: "The opening of the new bioconjugate manufacturing suites in Visp (CH) reflects our dedication to continuously improving our offering and expertise in line with anticipated market and customer needs. Combined with our offerings across drug substance and drug product manufacturing in small molecules and biologics, our bioconjugation services can support projects from early phase through to late-stage and commercial programs." As the leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza offers customers a fully integrated solution, including the different technologies required to deliver safe and reliable bioconjugate products. Additional Information

Learn more about Lonza's bioconjugates services here: https://www.lonza.com/biologics/bioconjugates

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.?Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 6.2 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

