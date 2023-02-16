The European Commission has decided to refer three member states to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for failing to turn the EU Renewable Energy Directive into national legislation. The commission is now requesting financial sanctions.The European Commission has decided to refer Croatia, Hungary, and Portugal to the CJEU for not supporting enough renewable energy development. The commission is requesting the imposition of financial sanctions on the three member states for failing to turn the EU Renewable Energy Directive into national legislation. Member states were required to ...

