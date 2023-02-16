Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NIXU CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 16 FEBRUARY 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF NIXU CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS On 16 February 2023 Nixu Corporation announced that, "DNV Announces a Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares and Stock Options in Nixu". Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Nixu Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regardin the Issuer or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260