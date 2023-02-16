Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVD ISIN: FI0009008387 Ticker-Symbol: NXC 
München
16.02.23
09:35 Uhr
12,950 Euro
+5,410
+71,75 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIXU OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIXU OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,65012,70015:43
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2023 | 14:10
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NIXU CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 16 FEBRUARY 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF NIXU CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

On 16 February 2023 Nixu Corporation announced that, "DNV Announces a Voluntary
Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares and Stock Options in Nixu". 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Nixu Corporation to the Observation
segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares
(rule 4.1.1 article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regardin the Issuer or it Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.