Donnerstag, 16.02.2023
Vor neuer Rekordfahrt? Letzte Woche an einem Tag fast verdoppelt!
WKN: A2QGR2 ISIN: SE0015191911 
Frankfurt
16.02.23
09:15 Uhr
14,810 Euro
-0,410
-2,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CDON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CDON AB 5-Tage-Chart
16.02.2023 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in CDON AB at FNSE (96/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Issuer:     CDON AB, LEI: 5493006F7ZGT71653W96               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   CDON SE0015191911                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by CDON AB on  
         February 16, 2023 at 14:01 CEST.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 14:15 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 14:25 CEST, February 16, 2023.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
