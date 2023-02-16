Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in CDON AB at FNSE (96/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: CDON AB, LEI: 5493006F7ZGT71653W96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: CDON SE0015191911 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by CDON AB on February 16, 2023 at 14:01 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 14:15 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 14:25 CEST, February 16, 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB